PerfectVision's CIO Dwight Coates Wraps Up 8th Salesforce Dreamforce Conference and Unveils ShopLink and Chuzo Field Service Complete Same Week
San Francisco, CA, October 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dwight Coates, Chief Information Officer of PerfectVision and co-creator of Chuzo.com, has successfully concluded his participation in his 8th Salesforce Dreamforce Conference, held in San Francisco. PerfectVision, a leader in telecommunications sales, installation, and manufacturing, is now expanding its role in technology innovation with Chuzo Platforms built on the Salesforce Sales and Field Service Clouds.
At this year's event, Coates participated in the prestigious Executive Summit, where he simultaneous introduced Chuzo Complete, a pre-built Field Service Managed Package that is transforming field operations for businesses of all sizes. This SaaS solution offers a comprehensive, plug-and-play system designed to streamline field service management for companies in the telecommunications industry.
Additionally, Coates unveiled Shoplink the same week , a revolutionary tool that allows businesses to unlock new revenue streams. With Shoplink, companies can seamlessly post Chuzo QR codes and URLs to sell internet, TV, and phone services directly to their customers, enhancing their service offerings while boosting profitability.
PerfectVision, Chuzo, and Salesforce are thrilled about the future prospects of these innovations and the opportunities they bring in 2024 and beyond. Their continued partnership aims to drive success across multiple cloud platforms, ensuring scalability, efficiency, and enhanced customer experiences.
For more information, please visit Chuzo.com.
For more information about Chuzo and to sign up for a free trial, visit www.chuzo.com.
About PerfectVision - For over 40 years, PerfectVision has connected businesses and consumers across the world to information, education, and entertainment through voice, video, and data technologies. Helping our customers solve their most difficult challenges is how we measure success. In 1979 PerfectVision first began with a goal to provide high quality telecommunication products and services at competitive prices. Using innovative engineering and a customer-focused business approach, PerfectVision has expanded to provide industry leading solutions for wireless infrastructure, skilled installation staffing, authorized retailer programs, logistic services and technology support.
Dwight Coates
310-623-0500
chuzo.com
