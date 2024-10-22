Shotwell Announces Alternative Republican Write-In Candidacy for TN House of Representative District 85
Memphis, TN, October 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Daisy Shotwell of Memphis, TN, District 85, has officially announced her candidacy for the Republican alternative to the current Democratic Incumbent, Jesse Chism, for the November 5 election as a Write-In Candidate. This gives conservative voters a choice and a reason to come out and vote for their values.
As Memphians know, their city has been on a downward turn for years and there needs to be change through options to bring about an upward turn for the safety of citizens and for preserving and educating the next generations on American values and the Constitution of the United States, which this country was built on and how it has been preserved and known for freedom and liberty. It is time to “Make Memphis Smile Again!”
As a long-time educator and one who was reared by a single parent in the inner city, she understands what it means when one faces the day- to- day struggles of survival, but with the strength and commitment to break out of these cycles. With that said, the primary issues she believes District 85, which includes some of Collierville, Shelby Farms, and a part of East Memphis, along with Whitehaven and parts of Westwood, are being challenged with are educational literacy, safe city empowerment, traditional family values, community economic empowerment and healthy lifestyles.
To learn more about Write-In Candidate Daisy Shotwell’s campaign, to schedule a speaking engagement or interview please go to daisyshotwell.net.
