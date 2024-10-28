BLVD Builders' Elbert Model Home Now Open in Its 55+ Hillside Patio Home Community in Castle Rock
Castle Rock, CO, October 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Colorado-based BLVD Builders recently opened its new 55+ active-adult patio home community, Hillside at Castle Rock. Prospective home buyers are invited to tour the recently completed Elbert Model Home in the community.
The single-story Elbert Model Home features five bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and a three-bay garage. The home also has a full, finished walk-out lower level; an office; mud room with bench from garage; large walk-in pantry; 12-ft. ceilings in the great room; a covered front porch and rear patio; and an optional multi-gen suite. The stylish interior of the model home was designed by Kimberly Timmons Interiors.
The low-maintenance patio homes in Hillside at Castle Rock include all front, rear and exterior landscaping plus snow removal taken care of by the HOA - leaving buyers with more time to enjoy all the community amenities.
Nestled atop a hill with exclusive amenities and a lock and leave lifestyle, Hillside at Castle Rock is an intimate community of 120 low-maintenance, single-level, luxury Patio Homes within three stylish collections. The new community offers the perfect blend of serenity and convenience.
All homes have up to three-bay garages and full basements, with prices starting in the low $600,000s. The Manor Collection floor plans range from 1,900 to 3,200 square feet; the Paired Homes Collection have floor plans that range from 2,000 to 2,500 square feet; and the floor plans in the Paired Villas Collection range from 1.955 to 3,699 square feet.
“Home buyers will appreciate this collection of stunning, low-maintenance, lock and leave homes that provide plenty of time to enjoy the charm and vibrancy of Castle Rock and the active Colorado lifestyle that active-adults seek,” says Aaron Foy, owner of BLVD Builders.
Amenities for the Hillside at Castle Rock include the exclusive Daybreak Park featuring a covered pavilion with indoor and outdoor fireplace, pickleball courts, cornhole courts, green space, sports field, and access to walking and biking trails.
The community is located just west of I-25, near Wolfensberger and Coachline Roads-close to dining, coffee shops, brew pubs, boutique shopping in downtown Castle Rock, Phillip S. Miller Park and activity center, Red Hawk Golf Club, hiking, and medical services.
The sales center for Hillside at Castle Rock is located at 2189 Grayside Circle, Castle Rock, 80109. For more information on available home sites, visit www.BLVDbuilders.com or email Hillside@BLVDbuilders.com
About BLVD Builders
BLVD Builders is a local Denver boutique home builder founded in 2014. Its mission is building higher-quality homes, in highly sought-after places, with higher-than-average standards. BLVD Builders is estimated to generate $4.8 million in annual revenues. The company is currently building homes in Denver, Edgewater and Aurora, as well as in Hillside Crossing, a 55+ community in Castle Rock.
Contact
Laurie Anderson
303-758-1118
www.BLVDbuilders.com
