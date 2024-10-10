Purplegator's Bob Bentz Named to Philadelphia Titan 100
Philadelphia, PA, October 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Bob Bentz, president of marketing agency Purplegator, has been named to the Titan 100 of Philadelphia Business Leaders for 2024 - 2025.
The Titan 100 award highlights the most accomplished business leaders in the Philadelphia metro across a variety of industries. The Titan 100 represents the diverse and dynamic business landscape of Philadelphia, spanning industries such as technology, manufacturing, education, healthcare, construction, real estate, marketing, professional services, hospitality, and more. Recipients are chosen based on their exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and giving back to the Philadelphia regional community.
The 2024 Philadelphia Titan 100 honorees, including Bentz, collectively employ nearly 140,000 people and generate more than $14.6 billion in annual revenue. These leaders are profiled in a limited-edition Philadelphia Titan 100 book and featured online. They were officially recognized during the annual awards ceremony on September 19, 2024, and will have opportunities to network and collaborate throughout the year with their fellow Titans to better the Philadelphia business community.
Robert “Bob” Bentz began his career as an entrepreneur in the Philadelphia area in 1989 when he was a principal in Wayne, PA - based Advanced Telecom Services. The automated telephony company pioneered the pay per call industry in the area of sports, newspaper-sponsored dating services, and online downloadable ringtone sales. The company grew from a startup to $62.2 million in annual revenue with international offices in Philadelphia, Toronto, London, Prague, and Taipei.
In March 2018, Bentz began the marketing agency Purplegator, currently headquartered in Berwyn, PA. The company got off to a quick start landing national clients such as CitiTrends, O’Reilly Auto Parts, AutoZone, Papa John’s Pizza, and Baylor, Scott & White hospitals. Then, COVID hit in 2020 and the company lost 60% of its business in a week.
“After the immunizations for COVID came out, people started to spend money on marketing again,” said Bentz. The good news is that during COVID, his staff had more free time on its hands and it strengthened its internal processes and lead generation capabilities. This led to its phenomenal growth in the past few years:
2022 – Inc. Regionals – 64th fastest growing company in the Northeast USA
2023 – Inc. 5000 – 1,496th fastest growing company in the USA
2023 – Philly 100 – 11th fastest growing company in the Philadelphia metro
2024 – Financial Times – 123rd fastest growing company in North America
“Of course, none of this would have been possible without the dedication of our team of Gators,” said Bentz. “They took a mandatory work-from-home situation during COVID and we made it a permanent part of our company culture.”
Bentz has also made it a personal challenge to give back while doing things that he loves. He has been a long-time baseball coach at the Little League, American Legion, and travel levels. He is very proud of the fact that he has coached 7 athletes who have gone on to play professionally, including one in the Majors. He is also very active in dog rescue; he and his wife, Barb, have fostered 59 dogs until they have found their “furever” homes.
In addition, he is active in relaying his knowledge to up and coming marketers. The author of three books, Bentz has taught at the collegiate level at the University of Denver and at West Virginia University where he currently teaches the graduate level course in Mobile Marketing in its Integrated Marketing Communications program. He was the 2024 recipient of the Alexia Vanides Online Teaching Award at WVU and his class was named the favorite class of students in the graduate level program in 2022.
Congratulations to Bob Bentz on his selection to the prestigious Titan 100 of Philadelphia business leaders.
For more information, please contact marketing at purplegator dot com.
The Titan 100 award highlights the most accomplished business leaders in the Philadelphia metro across a variety of industries. The Titan 100 represents the diverse and dynamic business landscape of Philadelphia, spanning industries such as technology, manufacturing, education, healthcare, construction, real estate, marketing, professional services, hospitality, and more. Recipients are chosen based on their exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and giving back to the Philadelphia regional community.
The 2024 Philadelphia Titan 100 honorees, including Bentz, collectively employ nearly 140,000 people and generate more than $14.6 billion in annual revenue. These leaders are profiled in a limited-edition Philadelphia Titan 100 book and featured online. They were officially recognized during the annual awards ceremony on September 19, 2024, and will have opportunities to network and collaborate throughout the year with their fellow Titans to better the Philadelphia business community.
Robert “Bob” Bentz began his career as an entrepreneur in the Philadelphia area in 1989 when he was a principal in Wayne, PA - based Advanced Telecom Services. The automated telephony company pioneered the pay per call industry in the area of sports, newspaper-sponsored dating services, and online downloadable ringtone sales. The company grew from a startup to $62.2 million in annual revenue with international offices in Philadelphia, Toronto, London, Prague, and Taipei.
In March 2018, Bentz began the marketing agency Purplegator, currently headquartered in Berwyn, PA. The company got off to a quick start landing national clients such as CitiTrends, O’Reilly Auto Parts, AutoZone, Papa John’s Pizza, and Baylor, Scott & White hospitals. Then, COVID hit in 2020 and the company lost 60% of its business in a week.
“After the immunizations for COVID came out, people started to spend money on marketing again,” said Bentz. The good news is that during COVID, his staff had more free time on its hands and it strengthened its internal processes and lead generation capabilities. This led to its phenomenal growth in the past few years:
2022 – Inc. Regionals – 64th fastest growing company in the Northeast USA
2023 – Inc. 5000 – 1,496th fastest growing company in the USA
2023 – Philly 100 – 11th fastest growing company in the Philadelphia metro
2024 – Financial Times – 123rd fastest growing company in North America
“Of course, none of this would have been possible without the dedication of our team of Gators,” said Bentz. “They took a mandatory work-from-home situation during COVID and we made it a permanent part of our company culture.”
Bentz has also made it a personal challenge to give back while doing things that he loves. He has been a long-time baseball coach at the Little League, American Legion, and travel levels. He is very proud of the fact that he has coached 7 athletes who have gone on to play professionally, including one in the Majors. He is also very active in dog rescue; he and his wife, Barb, have fostered 59 dogs until they have found their “furever” homes.
In addition, he is active in relaying his knowledge to up and coming marketers. The author of three books, Bentz has taught at the collegiate level at the University of Denver and at West Virginia University where he currently teaches the graduate level course in Mobile Marketing in its Integrated Marketing Communications program. He was the 2024 recipient of the Alexia Vanides Online Teaching Award at WVU and his class was named the favorite class of students in the graduate level program in 2022.
Congratulations to Bob Bentz on his selection to the prestigious Titan 100 of Philadelphia business leaders.
For more information, please contact marketing at purplegator dot com.
Contact
PurplegatorContact
Emilie Smeltz
610-688-6000
https://purplegator.com
610-513-0900 (mobile)
Emilie Smeltz
610-688-6000
https://purplegator.com
610-513-0900 (mobile)
Multimedia
Philadelphia Titan 100 Award Winners 2024
Introducing the Titan 100 award winners from Philadelphia for the 2024 - 2025 season.
Categories