Author Heather M. Standley’s New Book, "Chosen," is a Poignant and Faith-Based Memoir That Reveals the Author’s Journey of Faith, Growth, and Transformation
Recent release “Chosen” from Covenant Books author Heather M. Standley is a deeply personal and spiritually enriching novel that shares the author’s profound journey of faith. Emotionally stirring and candid, “Chosen” showcases how the author’s relationship with the Lord has guided her along both trials and triumphs throughout her life.
North Fork, CA, October 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Heather M. Standley, who is passionate about the Lord and lives outside of Yosemite with her husband and their three youngest children, has completed her new book, “Chosen”: an engaging and compelling memoir that explores the ways in which the author’s life has been influenced by her relationship and trust in the Lord.
“This book shares another leg of my journey and the lessons I have been learning while I walk it,” writes Standley. “My Lord is always at the heart of it because he is my heart. Without him, I would not be alive; but because I am not without him, I am alive and breathing, growing, thriving—the planting of the Lord. I am so thankful for his hand, his heart, his way. He has filled my life with beautiful comfort and led me to share this. I have tried to show what the Lord does for those who hope in him—that he does, in very deed, bring beauty for ashes, the oil of joy for mourning, and the garment of praise for the spirit of heaviness.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Heather M. Standley’s new book is a testament to the transformative power of faith and divine intervention, inviting readers to witness the profound changes that faith can bring. Through personal anecdotes and spiritual reflections, Standley illustrates how her journey with the Lord has been a source of comfort and strength, offering hope and inspiration to those navigating their own spiritual paths.
Readers can purchase “Chosen” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
