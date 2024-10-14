Author Dr. Lazaro Vega-Sanabria’s New Book, "The Collapse of the Local Church," is a Poignant and Compelling Call to Action for Modern-Day Believers of Christ

Recent release “The Collapse of the Local Church: Reversing the Challenges That Threaten the Gospel Message” from Covenant Books author Dr. Lazaro Vega-Sanabria offers a research-based, pragmatic approach to addressing the pressing needs of believers in the twenty-first century, encouraging the body of Christ to foster a supportive community and revitalize the core mission of the church.