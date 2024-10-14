Author Dr. Lazaro Vega-Sanabria’s New Book, "The Collapse of the Local Church," is a Poignant and Compelling Call to Action for Modern-Day Believers of Christ
Recent release “The Collapse of the Local Church: Reversing the Challenges That Threaten the Gospel Message” from Covenant Books author Dr. Lazaro Vega-Sanabria offers a research-based, pragmatic approach to addressing the pressing needs of believers in the twenty-first century, encouraging the body of Christ to foster a supportive community and revitalize the core mission of the church.
N. Charleston, SC, October 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Lazaro Vega-Sanabria, who has had an extensive teaching career, expanding three decades across various grade levels and subject content, has completed his new book, “The Collapse of the Local Church: Reversing the Challenges That Threaten the Gospel Message”: an insightful read that addresses the critical issues facing today’s churches and the believers within them.
Over the course of his teaching career, Dr. Lazaro Vega-Sanabria has facilitated numerous in-house workshops in various fields of education, including bilingual, gifted, and special education topics. He has also conducted research-based studies addressing school reform; and holds several degrees across several fields of education and religious studies. For more than two decades, Dr. Vega-Sanabria has also served in ministry as a Sunday school teacher, deacon, and pianist, now focusing his writing on the needs of the believers in the local churches.
“'The Collapse of the Church: Reversing the Challenges That Threaten the Gospel Message' is the product of an enriching ministry experience in the local church, having served as a teacher, deacon, and pianist for both Spanish-speaking and English-speaking congregations. It is a research-based study with a pragmatic and practical perspective on the current needs and issues of the believers of the twenty-first century,” writes Dr. Vega-Sanabria.
“The gospel message is clear, and the members of the body of Christ have a responsibility to ‘encourage one another and build each other up’ (1 Thess. 5:11 NIV). The message of our Lord Jesus Christ is as real today as it was centuries ago: ‘I tell you, open your eyes and look at the fields! They are ripe for harvest’ (John 4:35 NIV), and this includes believers in the local churches.
“Many believers in the local congregations need the support of other members of the body of Christ, an attitude and practice that has been neglected and abandoned for superficial religious activities. Observe and listen to their silent cries as revealed in ‘The Collapse of the Church: Reversing the Challenges That Threaten the Gospel Message.’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Lazaro Vega-Sanabria’s new book is a rallying cry for believers to open their eyes and respond to those who are distressed and in need. Drawing upon years of professional ministry and personal observations, “The Collapse of the Local Church: Reversing the Challenges That Threaten the Gospel Message” is perfect for church leaders, congregants, and anyone seeking to deepen their understanding of the gospel’s role in contemporary society.
Readers can purchase “The Collapse of the Local Church: Reversing the Challenges That Threaten the Gospel Message” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
