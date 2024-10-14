Author Anita Broyles’s New Book, "Feeling Colors," is an Enchanting Children’s Book in Which Colors Come Alive Through Imagination and Sensory Experiences
Recent release “Feeling Colors” from Covenant Books author Anita Broyles invites young readers to explore the world of colors through whimsical poems that connect hues with the emotions they evoke and the objects and animals that embody them. This charming book encourages kids to imagine the sensory experiences of colors in a fun and engaging way.
Mt. Juliet, TN, October 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Anita Broyles, a grandmother and a nurse for many years who enjoys rhymes and silly songs that bring joy and laughter to others, has completed her new book, “Feeling Colors”: an imaginative and heartwarming collection of poems that offers a unique and playful way for children to experience and understand colors.
In “Feeling Colors,” young readers will discover a charming exploration of colors, where each hue is brought to life through poetic verses that describe the feelings they inspire and the physical objects or animals that share their essence. With Broyles' signature blend of creativity and insight, the book invites young readers to engage their senses and imagination in a delightful journey through the spectrum of colors.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Anita Broyles’s new book is designed to spark curiosity and creativity in children, encouraging them to think about colors in an entirely new light. Through vibrant illustrations and engaging verses, “Feeling Colors” will turn color recognition into an exciting exploration of feelings and sensory experiences, making it a delightful tool for parents and educators seeking to inspire a love of learning and creativity in children.
Readers can purchase “Feeling Colors” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
