Author Anita Broyles’s New Book, "Feeling Colors," is an Enchanting Children’s Book in Which Colors Come Alive Through Imagination and Sensory Experiences

Recent release “Feeling Colors” from Covenant Books author Anita Broyles invites young readers to explore the world of colors through whimsical poems that connect hues with the emotions they evoke and the objects and animals that embody them. This charming book encourages kids to imagine the sensory experiences of colors in a fun and engaging way.