CacklePatch, LLC Unveils "The Legend of CacklePatch" – The Halloween Raccoon
CacklePatch, LLC introduces its debut book, The Legend of CacklePatch, a whimsical tale about a mischievous raccoon turned Spirit of Halloween. The 28-page book celebrates creativity and individuality with vivid illustrations. Available on Amazon, it offers an enchanting experience for all ages.
New York, NY, October 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- CacklePatch, LLC is proud to unveil its debut children’s book, The Legend of CacklePatch, which brings to life a charming and mischievous Halloween world. The book introduces readers to CacklePatch, a raccoon transformed by a magical twist of fate who emerges as the Spirit of Halloween, spreading joy and delivering pumpkins to those who embrace their uniqueness.
“We wanted to create a character who resonates with the creatives, dreamers, and anyone who has ever felt a little different,” said C.E. Scantlebury, Author and Founder of CacklePatch, LLC. “CacklePatch represents more than just a character; he’s a symbol of individuality, inclusivity, and the message that it’s wonderful to be different.”
The 28-page story is enriched with vibrant illustrations and themes of self-expression, offering readers of all ages an engaging and magical experience. The Legend of CacklePatch invites children and adults alike to immerse themselves in a world of Halloween magic, filled with wonder, mischief, and timeless lessons on embracing one’s true self.
The Legend of CacklePatch is now available for purchase on Amazon.
About CacklePatch, LLC
CacklePatch, LLC is a creative entertainment company inspired by the character CacklePatch, who embodies the playful spirit of Halloween throughout the year. Dedicated to celebrating creativity and individuality, CacklePatch, LLC aims to deliver enchanting stories, distinctive merchandise, and immersive experiences for dreamers of all ages. Through its unique character and imaginative tales, the brand encourages readers to embrace the magic of being themselves.
Contact
CacklePatch, LLCContact
Laura Hill
914-534-1086
www.cacklepatch.com
