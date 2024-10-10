FLAACOs Welcomes ReferralPoint to Elevate Value-Based Care Strategies
Trailblazing tech company ReferralPoint enables the Florida Association of ACOs members to control quality and cost while increasing revenue in their value-based care arrangements.
Jacksonville, FL, October 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Traditional referral patterns pose significant financial risks. Referring patients to high-cost, low-quality specialists can inflate expenses and adversely impact patient outcomes. ReferralPoint addresses these challenges by leveraging data-driven strategies to transform referral processes, ensuring patients are directed to high-quality, cost-effective specialists.
While fee-for-service models still prevail, a growing portion of healthcare payments are linked to provider performance on cost and quality metrics. ReferralPoint's platform enables providers to analyze referral patterns, build preferred networks, and make data-driven decisions within the EHR workflow, resulting in improved financial performance and patient care outcomes.
“We are excited to have ReferralPoint join our high-value business partners," says Nicole Bradberry, CEO of the Florida Association of ACOs. "Effective referral management is critical in value-based care, and ReferralPoint provides a solution that drives measurable improvements in network integrity, quality, and cost control."
ReferralPoint offers tools to streamline referral processes, reduce patient leakage, and improve network integrity. Its platform includes preauthorization support, streamlined scheduling, shared patient records, and automated patient communication to enhance appointment adherence. By integrating claims data and quality metrics, it ensures efficient and effective referral management.
Maintaining network integrity is crucial for health systems and ACOs. Out-of-network referrals can lead to revenue loss and increased patient costs. ReferralPoint’s data-driven approach closes the referral loop, ensuring patients receive care within preferred networks, ultimately enhancing both financial performance and patient satisfaction.
Incorporating a data-driven referral strategy is key to maximizing value-based revenue and improving patient outcomes. Healthcare organizations ready to elevate their referral management should explore ReferralPoint's innovative platform.
About FLAACOs
FLAACOs’ mission is to provide members a vehicle to collaborate, ensuring that each healthcare organization grows and thrives. The Florida-based association aligns goals to help member ACOs shift physician incentives and improve healthcare outcomes across the state. FLAACOs provides a voice for the accountable care marketplace and its participating providers, payers, and individual physicians. The goal of FLAACOs is to provide advocacy and support to all Florida accountable care organizations so that together they can become the healthcare models of the future. To learn more, visit www.flaacos.com.
About ReferralPoint
ReferralPoint provides fee-for-service and value-based care solutions and strategies that use data and automation to transform patient referrals. Unlike manual processes or disconnected tools that result in uninformed referrals, ReferralPoint leverages cost and quality data to rank specialists and facilities, building high-value preferred networks and presenting the patient-provider IdealMATCH™ within the EHR workflow. To learn more, visit www.referralpoint.com.
