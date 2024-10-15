Author Parviz Piran’s New Book, “The Wounds of Life: Devils in Action: A True Story,” is a Compelling Narrative That Explores the Timeless Struggle of Good and Evil

Recent release “The Wounds of Life: Devils in Action: A True Story” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Parviz Piran is a moving exploration of the human spirit amidst the eternal struggle between good and evil. Drawing from true events, Piran illuminates the pervasive influence of evil, particularly within casino capitalism, while showcasing the remarkable capacity for healing and growth.