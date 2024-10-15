Pamela Colerick’s Newly Released "Homer, Cross-Country Trip: Book 2" is a Delightful and Entertaining Adventure
“Homer, Cross-Country Trip: Book 2” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pamela Colerick is a charming and humorous tale that follows the adventures of a lovable rescue dog as he embarks on a journey across America, exploring national parks and landmarks with his owners.
Little Genesee, NY, October 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Homer, Cross-Country Trip: Book 2”: an engaging and heartwarming story that brings to life the cross-country adventures of a curious and spirited rescue dog. “Homer, Cross-Country Trip: Book 2” is the creation of published author, Pamela Colerick, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother.
Colerick shares, “Homer, Cross Country Trip, is a true story (from Homer's perspective) of the adventurous trek from San Diego, California to Little Genesee, New York. Homer takes the reader on a comical (and educational) journey through America's beautiful countryside with stops at some of the most well known National Parks and landmarks along the way. On his journey, Homer roams with buffalo, witnesses an actual geyser in motion, and shares his idea for an addition to Mount Rushmore. With his owners in tow and poop bags ready to go, Homer experiences the grandest of quests on his cross country road trip! Homer was a rescue dog from a shelter in San Diego, California. He had many great adventures during his life and this book series is meant to share them.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pamela Colerick’s new book captures the essence of adventure and the bond between a dog and his owners, providing readers with a lighthearted and enjoyable reading experience.
Consumers can purchase “Homer, Cross-Country Trip: Book 2” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Homer, Cross-Country Trip: Book 2,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
