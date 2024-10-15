Alfred Wright’s Newly Released "Coming Up Higher" is an Insightful and Spiritually Enriching Guide
“Coming Up Higher” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alfred Wright is a profound exploration of deepening one's relationship with God, emphasizing the importance of embracing God’s truth and living a victorious life through faith.
Central, SC, October 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Coming Up Higher”: an inspiring and thought-provoking book that encourages Christians to seek a closer connection with their heavenly Father by embracing His divine perspective. “Coming Up Higher” is the creation of published author, Alfred Wright, a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who completed Bible study courses at Moody Bible Institute and Liberty University, and continued to grow in a love for God’s Word. He has over 45 years of ministry as a musician and teacher of God’s Word and over 20 years in prison ministry.
Wright shares, “Coming Up Higher is written to help draw Christians to the heart of our heavenly Father, Who desires to reveal His heart to His sons and daughters. One of our Father’s greatest desires is to show us His perspective of true life in Christ Jesus. We need that so badly because each day proves that we can’t trust the world’s perspective all around us. We can’t also trust our perception of those things. Therefore, we must allow the Holy Spirit to show us our heavenly Father’s heart, His perspective, which is the truth of the matter that we can now trust. The Spirit of Truth gives us the absolute truth, so we can now choose to have absolute trust in Him and live victoriously in our daily lives. One of the promises of His absolute truth is seen in Hebrews 13:5–6 (AMPC), where God says He will never leave us or release His hold on us, but assuredly not. He is God Almighty, and nothing can separate us from His love because He is love. Come and see that the Lord is good! Join us in coming up higher as your life’s journey.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alfred Wright’s new book offers readers a transformative guide to understanding and embracing God’s unwavering love and truth, enabling them to live with purpose and victory.
Consumers can purchase “Coming Up Higher” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Coming Up Higher,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
