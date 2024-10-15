Paula J. Reeder’s Newly Released "Prayers and Pieces" is a Heartwarming and Reflective Collection of Personal Anecdotes
“Prayers and Pieces” from Christian Faith Publishing author Paula J. Reeder is a heartfelt compilation of personal prayers and life experiences, highlighting the simple and profound conversations with Jesus that shape a life of faith.
Akron, OH, October 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Prayers and Pieces,” a heartwarming and reflective collection of prayers and life stories, is the creation of published author, Paula J. Reeder.
Reeder shares, “This book reflects a prayer, then the piece of life that prompted the prayer. Growing up within a church, cleaning it, loving it, and running from it, funny moments and reflections of Christ happened daily. The prayers are simple conversations and requested prayers as an elder that encompassed a variety of reasons. The pieces are the grit and reflections of happenings within it. Hearing many lofty prayers, I simply had to remember that prayer is a conversation with my friend, Jesus. Enjoy the stories and prayers. I’m sure Jesus would love to hear from you!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paula J. Reeder’s new book captures the essence of everyday spirituality, offering readers an intimate look at how faith and prayer weave through the fabric of daily life.
Consumers can purchase “Prayers and Pieces” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Prayers and Pieces,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Reeder shares, “This book reflects a prayer, then the piece of life that prompted the prayer. Growing up within a church, cleaning it, loving it, and running from it, funny moments and reflections of Christ happened daily. The prayers are simple conversations and requested prayers as an elder that encompassed a variety of reasons. The pieces are the grit and reflections of happenings within it. Hearing many lofty prayers, I simply had to remember that prayer is a conversation with my friend, Jesus. Enjoy the stories and prayers. I’m sure Jesus would love to hear from you!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paula J. Reeder’s new book captures the essence of everyday spirituality, offering readers an intimate look at how faith and prayer weave through the fabric of daily life.
Consumers can purchase “Prayers and Pieces” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Prayers and Pieces,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories