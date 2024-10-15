Olivia Jones’s Newly Released “Getting Started with Jesus: The Basics of Christian Living for Believers Second Edition” is an Insightful Guide for Strengthened Faith
“Getting Started with Jesus: The Basics of Christian Living for Believers Second Edition” from Christian Faith Publishing author Olivia Jones is an encouraging and practical resource designed to help both new and experienced believers understand the core principles of Christian living. The book emphasizes spiritual growth, faith, and overcoming challenges through the guidance of God’s Word and the Holy Spirit.
South Holland, IL, October 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Getting Started with Jesus: The Basics of Christian Living for Believers Second Edition”: a comprehensive and accessible guide to foundational Christian principles. “Getting Started with Jesus: The Basics of Christian Living for Believers Second Edition” is the creation of published author, Olivia Jones, who has a bachelor of liberal arts from DePaul University, Chicago, and a master of business administration degree from Dalhousie University, Halifax. She is a wife, mother, grandmother, and committed servant of God.
Jones shares, “'I’ve chosen Jesus Christ as my Lord and Savior. Now what?'
"Are you a believer who is new to the Christian faith and is seeking to learn about it? Have you been a Christian for years but find that something is missing in your knowledge of God or understanding of your faith? Are you looking to restart your relationship with God?
"Getting Started with Jesus: The Basics of Christian Living for Believers gives us foundational information for living as a Christian. Most new believers are ready to be a part of God’s family, but they have little knowledge of the faith. They could use help with understanding their new God and their new life. This book tells us about God’s love and His desire to guide us, through His Word, toward receiving the abundant, blessed life that He desires for His children. It tells us how to live as a Christian who has a new enemy, Satan, and new Helper, the Holy Spirit.
"Readers will gain knowledge that they can build upon as they grow in their relationship with God and in the Christian faith. Getting Started with Jesus is sure to earn a place in the personal libraries of those who seek to grow in their faith as they commit their lives to serving God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Olivia Jones’s new book offers clear guidance for anyone seeking to deepen their Christian walk and live a life devoted to God.
Consumers can purchase “Getting Started with Jesus: The Basics of Christian Living for Believers Second Edition” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Getting Started with Jesus: The Basics of Christian Living for Believers Second Edition,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
