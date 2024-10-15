Sherry Carr’s Newly Released "I’m the Chosen One" is an Inspiring and Empowering Story of Breaking Generational Cycles
“I’m the Chosen One” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sherry Carr is a heartfelt memoir that explores themes of resilience, faith, and breaking the cycle of abuse for future generations, drawing on the author’s personal experiences.
Baltimore, MD, October 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “I’m the Chosen One,” a powerful narrative about overcoming adversity, breaking generational curses, and the enduring strength of faith, is the creation of published author, Sherry Carr.
Carr shares, “Lisa became a single mother to her one and only daughter. She worked in hospice care and was also a CNA, GNA, and med tech. Lisa had to stop the curse that her mother went through. Once Lisa did that, with all the storms that she went through, she never stopped praising God, who got her through the storm.
"The author’s mother was in an abusive marriage with my father. As her daughter, the author was in an abusive marriage and some relationships. She had to stop the curse so her daughter wouldn’t be in one.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sherry Carr’s new book presents an inspiring message of hope and faith as one woman fights to create a better future for her daughter by breaking free from the painful cycles of the past.
Consumers can purchase “I’m the Chosen One” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I’m the Chosen One,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Carr shares, “Lisa became a single mother to her one and only daughter. She worked in hospice care and was also a CNA, GNA, and med tech. Lisa had to stop the curse that her mother went through. Once Lisa did that, with all the storms that she went through, she never stopped praising God, who got her through the storm.
"The author’s mother was in an abusive marriage with my father. As her daughter, the author was in an abusive marriage and some relationships. She had to stop the curse so her daughter wouldn’t be in one.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sherry Carr’s new book presents an inspiring message of hope and faith as one woman fights to create a better future for her daughter by breaking free from the painful cycles of the past.
Consumers can purchase “I’m the Chosen One” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I’m the Chosen One,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories