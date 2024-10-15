Gale Hicks’s New Book, "Love Letter to Nigeria," is a Poignant and Heartfelt Memoir Detailing the Author’s Life While Living in Nigeria with Her Husband and Family
New York, NY, October 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Gale Hicks has completed her most recent book, “Love Letter to Nigeria”: an autobiographical account of the author’s trials and tribulations during her time in Nigeria, recalling her exploits in a remote village and throughout a country fresh off the ravages of civil war.
Now a mother for forty-three years, a wife for thirty-seven total, a grandmother for eighteen, a teacher for thirty, a caregiver of the elderly for seventeen years total, author Gale Hicks is a graduate of Seattle University, where she married a fellow student, Dennis Ayika. After both received master’s degrees, she returned with him to his country, Nigeria. She now lives under the northernmost of the nine active volcanoes of the Western US with her husband, Skip, and uncountable wild creatures in a beautiful rainforest and in the God-made wild garden yard surrounding.
“Love Letter to Nigeria” is an autobiographical account of a young Caucasian woman marrying a community leader from a rural village in Nigeria. Despite the racial temperature in the world at the time, and even though it meant leaving everything she knew behind, the author travels home with her husband to Igboland: the geographic home of the Igbo tribe located in Southeastern Nigeria. “Love Letter to Nigeria” is a first-person account of the trials and tribulations faced by the author. From learning a new culture, to losing her husband and helping out a community both foreign and beloved, this book is a story of courage and love.
Published by Fulton Books, Gale Hicks’s book tells of dealing with the loss of her husband early in their marriage and of how she managed to raise two children while dealing with stark, cultural differences. Ultimately, “Love Letter to Nigeria” is a story about perseverance, love, and standing strong against the wind.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Love Letter to Nigeria” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
