L. C. Madalion’s New Book, "Eco and Frendlee Visit the Bog," is a Charming Adventure That Follows Two Friends Who Head Out to Explore the Thrilling Sights of a Nearby Bog
Lansdowne, PA, October 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author L. C. Madalion, a veteran of the US Army who holds a certificate in elementary education and a master of arts in counseling psychology from Ball State University, has completed her most recent book, “Eco and Frendlee Visit the Bog”: an enchanting story that features Eco, a spirited bird, and his loyal friend Frendlee, a dog, as they explore the rich sights, plants, and animals that inhabit a vibrant bog.
In “Eco and Frendlee Visit the Bog,” Eco takes Frendlee on a captivating adventure to discover the beauty and diversity of the bog ecosystem. Through their explorations, children will learn about the importance of preserving natural habitats and fostering a connection with the world around them.
Published by Fulton Books, L. C. Madalion’s book was inspired by the author’s desire to help young readers get involved with nature and learn about ways they can help to protect their local ecosystems. The first in a series of planned books about Eco and Frendlee, “Eco and Frendlee Visit the Bog” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers of all ages, encouraging them to explore their own communities and nurture an appreciation for nature and the environment.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Eco and Frendlee Visit the Bog” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
