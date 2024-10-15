Sheila Wooten’s New Book, “If I Tell You I Am Broken, Would You Still Love Me? Can I Still Love Myself?” is a Profound Memoir of Healing, Kindness, and Self-Acceptance
Circleville, OH, October 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Sheila Wooten, a Christian woman with a humble heart and a loving wife of fifty-one years who adores her family, has completed her most recent book, “If I Tell You I Am Broken, Would You Still Love Me? Can I Still Love Myself?”: a powerful autobiographical account that shares the author’s deeply personal journey of healing after a life-altering injury, emphasizing the importance of kindness and unconditional love.
“The story was inspired by God,” writes Wooten. “After a fall I had in 2008, I suffered a compound fracture of the tibia and fibula of my left lower leg. After months of crying, being depressed, fearful all the time, I realized something was really wrong. My doctor said, ‘You have anxiety and PTSD.’ With different medications, I struggled through the past years. I realized I was broken but never told anyone for fear of judgment. We are all broken, in my opinion, and we just need to know it’s okay. We need to be kind to each other and love each other the way we are. No judgment, just kindness.”
Published by Fulton Books, Sheila Wooten’s book encourages readers to confront their own struggles and to extend compassion to themselves and others. Deeply personal and emotionally raw, “If I Tell You I Am Broken, Would You Still Love Me? Can I Still Love Myself?” is an essential read for those seeking solace in their struggles and inspiration to foster kindness in a judgmental world.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “If I Tell You I Am Broken, Would You Still Love Me? Can I Still Love Myself?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“The story was inspired by God,” writes Wooten. “After a fall I had in 2008, I suffered a compound fracture of the tibia and fibula of my left lower leg. After months of crying, being depressed, fearful all the time, I realized something was really wrong. My doctor said, ‘You have anxiety and PTSD.’ With different medications, I struggled through the past years. I realized I was broken but never told anyone for fear of judgment. We are all broken, in my opinion, and we just need to know it’s okay. We need to be kind to each other and love each other the way we are. No judgment, just kindness.”
Published by Fulton Books, Sheila Wooten’s book encourages readers to confront their own struggles and to extend compassion to themselves and others. Deeply personal and emotionally raw, “If I Tell You I Am Broken, Would You Still Love Me? Can I Still Love Myself?” is an essential read for those seeking solace in their struggles and inspiration to foster kindness in a judgmental world.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “If I Tell You I Am Broken, Would You Still Love Me? Can I Still Love Myself?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories