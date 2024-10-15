Author A. Triceratops’s New Book, "The Anomaly," is a Gripping New Horror Thriller That Centers Around Themes of Love, Crime, Revenge, and the Secrets of a Small Town

Recent release “The Anomaly” from Newman Springs Publishing author A. Triceratops follows ex-Mafia enforcer Anthony and Oscar-winning actress Morgan as they seek refuge in a small Pennsylvania mining town, only to uncover dark secrets that threaten their newfound love. This thrilling story explores the intersection of past sins and the quest for redemption amidst danger and deception.