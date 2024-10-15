Author A. Triceratops’s New Book, "The Anomaly," is a Gripping New Horror Thriller That Centers Around Themes of Love, Crime, Revenge, and the Secrets of a Small Town
Recent release “The Anomaly” from Newman Springs Publishing author A. Triceratops follows ex-Mafia enforcer Anthony and Oscar-winning actress Morgan as they seek refuge in a small Pennsylvania mining town, only to uncover dark secrets that threaten their newfound love. This thrilling story explores the intersection of past sins and the quest for redemption amidst danger and deception.
New York, NY, October 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- A. Triceratops has completed his new book, “The Anomaly”: a suspenseful tale that plunges readers into a world where love battles against the haunting shadows of organized crime and mysterious hidden secrets as two lovers find their lives upended while hiding out in a small town.
“Ex-Mafia enforcer Anthony completes his ten-year prison sentence and moves to a small town in the mountains to escape a life of organized crime,” writes Triceratops. “Morgan, the breathtaking Oscar winner, coincidentally moves there to escape being hounded by the paparazzi after she is blacklisted in Hollywood. But, this tiny Pennsylvania mining town, which has been under heavy FBI surveillance since the 1970s, has a dark secret and the kind of townsfolk that are more horrifying than anything Anthony and Morgan have left behind.
“Take a suspenseful journey into the dangerous underworld of crime and ‘the beyond’ to find out if true love is strong enough to survive it all in the end.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, A. Triceratops’s enthralling tale is filled with horror, mystery, conspiracy, murder, redemption, faith, and the otherworldly, all organically woven together with humor to deliver a unique and unforgettable reading experience. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Anomaly” is a pulse-pounding, character-driven novel that will keep the pages turning, leaving readers on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Anomaly” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
