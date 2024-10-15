Author Jeffery Harness’s New Book, "The Ranch," is a Riveting and Gripping Novel That Combines FBI Investigations, Ancient Mysteries, and Supernatural Terrors

Recent release “The Ranch” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jeffery Harness follows two FBI Special Agents tasked with solving cases of missing or murdered Indigenous peoples. As their investigation continues, they soon find themselves led to a cursed cattle ranch in northern Arizona as they uncover a 3000-year-old mystery involving the malevolent Skinwalker, Hokomata.