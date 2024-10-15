Author Jeffery Harness’s New Book, "The Ranch," is a Riveting and Gripping Novel That Combines FBI Investigations, Ancient Mysteries, and Supernatural Terrors
Recent release “The Ranch” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jeffery Harness follows two FBI Special Agents tasked with solving cases of missing or murdered Indigenous peoples. As their investigation continues, they soon find themselves led to a cursed cattle ranch in northern Arizona as they uncover a 3000-year-old mystery involving the malevolent Skinwalker, Hokomata.
Sun City West, AZ, October 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jeffery Harness, a retired semiconductor design engineer and computer hardware research scientist, as well as a musician, an artist, a writer, and a fan of D&D since the original RPG was created, has completed his new book, “The Ranch”: a chilling narrative that intertwines FBI intrigue, ancient curses, and supernatural horror into a spellbinding tale that will captivate fans of mystery and the paranormal alike.
“Two FBI Special Agents find themselves assigned to the President’s new MMIP task force, their mission - close cases of missing or murdered indigenous peoples,” writes Harness. “Their investigation into the disappearance of a 19-year-old Havasupai woman leads them to a cursed cattle ranch in northern Arizona, currently the set of a reality cable TV show about extraterrestrials.
“Soon, they are pulled into a 3000-year-old mystery involving a multi-dimensional personification of evil - Hokomata, the Skinwalker!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jeffery Harness’s enthralling tale is sure to keep the pages turning with pulse-pounding suspense, creating an unforgettable reading experience that will captivate audiences long after its thrilling conclusion. Expertly paced and thought-provoking, Harness masterfully weaves an unrelenting mystery tale that serves not only as a compelling thriller but as an important cultural commentary as well.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Ranch” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
