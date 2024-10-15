Author Carylon Cannon Smith’s New Book, "Mike’s Journey," is a Heartfelt Memoir That Offers Readers a Powerful Exploration of Love, Illness, and Resilience

Recent release “Mike’s Journey” from Newman Springs Publishing author Carylon Cannon Smith presents a deeply personal account of the author’s husband and his battle with prostate cancer. Through raw emotions and candid narrative, Smith explores the impact of serious illness on both her and Mike, blending moments of despair, humor, and resilience to portray the profound human spirit.