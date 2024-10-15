Author Carylon Cannon Smith’s New Book, "Mike’s Journey," is a Heartfelt Memoir That Offers Readers a Powerful Exploration of Love, Illness, and Resilience
Recent release “Mike’s Journey” from Newman Springs Publishing author Carylon Cannon Smith presents a deeply personal account of the author’s husband and his battle with prostate cancer. Through raw emotions and candid narrative, Smith explores the impact of serious illness on both her and Mike, blending moments of despair, humor, and resilience to portray the profound human spirit.
Chickamauga, GA, October 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Carylon Cannon Smith, a mother of three grown sons as well as an avid volunteer for the American Legion, has completed her new book, “Mike’s Journey”: a poignant and stirring novel that dives into the complexities of living with a terminal illness, focusing particularly on prostate cancer and its effects on a couple’s relationship.
“This book portrays a deeply moving and intimate account of a long, challenging journey through illness, care, love, and the complexities of human relationships,” writes Carylon. “It chronicles the life of a couple, with a significant focus on Mike’s prostate cancer and the profound impact it has on both their lives. The narrative is rich with raw emotions, detailing the day-to-day realities of managing a serious illness within the family context.”
“Mike’s Journey” does not shy away from the harshness of the disease, including the physical and emotional toll it takes on both the author and her husband throughout his fight. The author’s dedication to Mike, along with the efforts to maintain normalcy and dignity in the face of an incurable disease, is evident throughout her writing. Alongside sharing Carylon and Mike’s story, “Mike’s Journey” serves as a testament to the power of human connection and resilience.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Carylon Cannon Smith’s inspiring memoir portrays both the struggles and the triumphs of caregiving and reflects the author’s profound respect for Mike’s courage and the emotional resilience of their shared journey. Heartfelt and candid, Smith’s honest depiction of their challenges, alongside moments of tenderness and hope, offers readers a moving tribute to the human spirit in the face of adversity.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Mike’s Journey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
