Author RSF Garrison’s New Book, “I Am Who I Am... AND Who God Says I Am,” is a Loving Story That Presents Writings, Records, and Memories of the Author’s Son
Recent release “I Am Who I Am... AND Who God Says I Am” from Newman Springs Publishing author RSF Garrison is a moving biography about Eddie and his faith, as told by his mother. Sharing Eddie’s life story from beginning to end, this touching book reflects the love and compassion Eddie’s mother will always have for her son, even during life’s biggest challenges.
Peachtree City, GA, October 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- RSF Garrison has completed the new book, “I Am Who I Am... AND Who God Says I Am”: an emotional memoir that presents the life story of the author’s son and his faith in God to help him find strength.
Garrison writes, “I feel I must write it now because he should not be remembered for his mistake in life, bad judgment, which we attribute to the devil sticking his foot out and tripping him up for a period of time. Rather, he should be remembered for his dedication to Christ and His work and trying to do good in helping others. The devil does not go after bad people, as he has them already, but goes after good people who are living a Christian life. The Lord forgives if you ask for forgiveness. But unfortunately, human beings don’t forgive easily.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, RSF Garrison’s meaningful work highlights the positive impact Eddie had on the world and how a mother’s love is stronger than the mistakes one makes in life.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “I Am Who I Am... AND Who God Says I Am” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Garrison writes, “I feel I must write it now because he should not be remembered for his mistake in life, bad judgment, which we attribute to the devil sticking his foot out and tripping him up for a period of time. Rather, he should be remembered for his dedication to Christ and His work and trying to do good in helping others. The devil does not go after bad people, as he has them already, but goes after good people who are living a Christian life. The Lord forgives if you ask for forgiveness. But unfortunately, human beings don’t forgive easily.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, RSF Garrison’s meaningful work highlights the positive impact Eddie had on the world and how a mother’s love is stronger than the mistakes one makes in life.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “I Am Who I Am... AND Who God Says I Am” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories