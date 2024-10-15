Author Robert Gatz’s New Book, "Broken Toys," is a Heart-Wrenching Memoir of Survival as the Author Recounts His Journey of Overcoming Abuse and Finding Hope

Recent release “Broken Toys” from Newman Springs Publishing author Robert Gatz recounts his harrowing true story of growing up and enduring both abandonment and various forms of abuse at the hands of those he loved. This poignant memoir details his struggles and ultimate triumphs, illustrating the resilience of the human spirit.