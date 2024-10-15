Author Robert Gatz’s New Book, "Broken Toys," is a Heart-Wrenching Memoir of Survival as the Author Recounts His Journey of Overcoming Abuse and Finding Hope
Recent release “Broken Toys” from Newman Springs Publishing author Robert Gatz recounts his harrowing true story of growing up and enduring both abandonment and various forms of abuse at the hands of those he loved. This poignant memoir details his struggles and ultimate triumphs, illustrating the resilience of the human spirit.
Yukon, OK, October 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Robert Gatz, a published author who shares his life with his three children, seven grandchildren, and partner of over twenty-five years, has completed his new book, “Broken Toys”: an unforgettable true story that sheds light on the horrors of childhood abuse and the extraordinary journey toward healing and hope, inviting readers to discover the challenges of abandonment and various forms of abuse faced by the author throughout his childhood.
Growing up in Central Oklahoma, Gatz’s formative years were marred by physical, mental, verbal, and sexual abuse. “Broken Toys” is more than a recounting of trauma; it is a poignant exploration of resilience and the quest for personal triumph. Through Gatz’s raw and unflinching prose, readers are taken on a journey that reveals both the darkness of his experiences and the flickers of hope that ultimately led him to reclaim his life.
“My life has been full of monsters, some large and some small, but I had been able to overcome them in some way,” writes Gatz. “Troubles abounded and tried to pull me down into the mire of hate, but I rose above it. Life handed me lemons, and I made lemonade. You can never go back and change your past, but you can learn to accept it and live with it. Forgiveness is more for yourself than for those you are forgiving. It doesn’t mean forgetting because you will likely never forget what was done to you, but you can let go of the anger and bitterness in your heart so that you don’t remain ensnared by those who hurt you. Don’t give them any more power than they already had over you and your life! Do not make the same mistakes that were made with you. Be your own best friend. You may not always end up with a fairy-tale ending where you live happily ever after, but dragons can be slain, wars can be won, and those who live in dark castles can be rescued. Sometimes, dreams do ultimately come true. I was able to mount up on wings like an eagle, and I learned to fly!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Robert Gatz’s deeply personal tale is a testament to the strength of the human spirit and a reminder that healing is possible, serving as an inspiration for anyone who has faced abuse in their own lives. Candid and emotionally stirring, “Broken Toys” offers readers a powerful reminder of the importance of empathy and understanding, while showing it is possible to find hope and a path forward against all odds.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Broken Toys” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
