Systweak Software Renames Popular App to Enhance Relevance and Reach
Jaipur, India, October 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Systweak Software, an established name in software solutions for Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android, recently changed the name of its popular app Chat Recovery for WA to Deleted Chat Recovery. The app’s name is changed to make it more relevant, recognizable, and unique so that it can reach more users. The name change is also intended to ensure the app is better aligned with users' needs.
With Deleted Chat Recovery, users can view deleted messages, videos, images, and audio files on WhatsApp, even if the files were deleted using the "Delete for everyone" option. It retrieves data by reading WhatsApp notifications. It is important to note that a user can only recover deleted messages sent after installing the app on the device. Also, the user must have turned on the notification to allow Deleted Chat Recovery to read them.
“We realized that sometimes even deleted WhatsApp chats can contain vital information or can be of great sentimental value. The intent behind designing and developing the Deleted Chat Recovery app for Android is to create a safety net for such conversations. We hope that this Android app will prove useful for users,” said Mr. Praveen Khanna, Vice President, Systweak Software.
The app offers the following features:
● Read messages deleted by the sender.
● Recover videos, images, and private, or group chat text.
● View chat history.
● Separate tabs for media files
● View messages from the app.
● Skip showing online status.
Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO and founder, Systweak Software, further added, “We have designed the app with utmost sincerity. We earnestly hope that users won’t lose important conversations whether it be texts or media files such as videos, audio files, images, and other attachments. In the end, we want users to have a satisfying WhatsApp messaging experience.”
For more information, visit the official Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.systweak.wachatrecovery
About the Company: Systweak Software has been developing and distributing Windows, Mac, iOS & Android Apps for the last 25 years to improve the average user’s digital experience. It has been featured in the “100 Most Promising Microsoft Solution Providers” list by the enterprise solutions magazine, CIO Review. Some of the company’s flagship apps have been featured on Newswatch, the Discovery Channel’s tech news bulletin. Systweak Software has a large user base in North America followed by several countries in Europe and Asia.
Contact
Sudhir Sharma
+91-141-2243030
http://www.systweak.com
