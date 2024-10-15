William Borbidge’s Book "Copy Cats: Genesis" Follows a Teacher of Gifted Children Who Uncovers a Shocking Secret When She Begins Working at a Government Operated Academy
Recent release “Copy Cats: Genesis” from Newman Springs Publishing author William Borbidge takes readers on a thrilling journey through a mysterious private academy where a renowned teacher, grappling with personal loss, takes a position in order to start over. As she navigates her challenging new role, she uncovers the extraordinary talents of her students and the deeper mysteries that bind them.
West Deptford, NJ, October 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- William Borbidge, a retired thirty-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department who served as a hazardous device technician in the Bomb Squad and a diver with the department’s Marine Unit, has completed his new book, “Copy Cats: Genesis”: a riveting novel that follows a gifted teacher who, while struggling with incredible grief following the passing of her husband and child, discovers the shocking truth behind the students of her new school and a sinister plot she could have never imagined.
“An ancient church plundered, a government experiment, a secret school for brilliant orphans, and a talented teacher of gifted children…” writes Borbidge. “Bridget Cleary, Boston teacher, nationally recognized expert in gifted learning and author of ‘Not Always a Gift,’ receives an unsolicited invitation to teach at a private academy in Maryland. The recent death of her husband and infant son and the attempted suicide of one of the academy’s students convinces Bridget to visit the school to get away from her empty home and to help, if possible.
“The nine students at this academy are all gifted, all orphans, and have never been off the estate. They also share a secret that even they don’t know. The students/orphans that Bridget meets are unlike any children she has ever encountered. And the students have never met anyone quite like Bridget. And then there’s the cat…”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, William Borbidge’s enthralling tale promises to captivate readers with every turn of the page, delivering a suspense-fueled mystery full of shocking twists and revelations. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Copy Cats: Genesis” presents an unforgettable tale that is sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats, right up until the thrilling climax.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Copy Cats: Genesis” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“An ancient church plundered, a government experiment, a secret school for brilliant orphans, and a talented teacher of gifted children…” writes Borbidge. “Bridget Cleary, Boston teacher, nationally recognized expert in gifted learning and author of ‘Not Always a Gift,’ receives an unsolicited invitation to teach at a private academy in Maryland. The recent death of her husband and infant son and the attempted suicide of one of the academy’s students convinces Bridget to visit the school to get away from her empty home and to help, if possible.
“The nine students at this academy are all gifted, all orphans, and have never been off the estate. They also share a secret that even they don’t know. The students/orphans that Bridget meets are unlike any children she has ever encountered. And the students have never met anyone quite like Bridget. And then there’s the cat…”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, William Borbidge’s enthralling tale promises to captivate readers with every turn of the page, delivering a suspense-fueled mystery full of shocking twists and revelations. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Copy Cats: Genesis” presents an unforgettable tale that is sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats, right up until the thrilling climax.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Copy Cats: Genesis” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories