William Borbidge’s Book "Copy Cats: Genesis" Follows a Teacher of Gifted Children Who Uncovers a Shocking Secret When She Begins Working at a Government Operated Academy

Recent release “Copy Cats: Genesis” from Newman Springs Publishing author William Borbidge takes readers on a thrilling journey through a mysterious private academy where a renowned teacher, grappling with personal loss, takes a position in order to start over. As she navigates her challenging new role, she uncovers the extraordinary talents of her students and the deeper mysteries that bind them.