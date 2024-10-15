Author Diane L. O'Brien’s New Book, "God's Little Angels," is an Inspiring and Delightful Tale of Six Guardian Angels on a Mission to Teach the Joy of Sharing
Recent release “God's Little Angels” from Covenant Books author Diane L. O'Brien introduces readers to six charming angels—Imani, Patrick, Mika, Carlos, Faith, and Lakota—who embark on a mission to inspire children to share and embrace kindness. This enchanting story is designed to teach valuable life lessons through a blend of engaging narrative and beautiful illustrations.
Monee, IL, October 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Diane L. O'Brien, a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother of four who enjoys traveling and working at The Toy Box Connection, has completed her new book, “God's Little Angels”: a compelling and meaningful story that follows the adventures of six guardian angels as they embark on a mission to teach young readers the importance and joy of sharing.
In “God’s Little Angels,” readers are introduced to six endearing angels: Imani, Patrick, Mika, Carlos, Faith, and Lakota. Each angel is uniquely gifted and tasked with the special mission of inspiring children to share with others. Through their engaging and heartwarming adventures, the angels demonstrate the value of generosity, kindness, and compassion.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Diane L. O'Brien’s new book is a helpful tool for teaching and reinforcing values that are essential for personal growth and social harmony, encouraging young readers to embrace the spirit of giving and fosters a sense of empathy and community.
All proceeds from the sale of “God’s Little Angels” will be donated to the Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Illinois, to support their mission of igniting hope in pursuit of healthier futures for children and families of Chicago and beyond.
Readers can purchase “God's Little Angels” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
