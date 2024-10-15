Author Diane L. O'Brien’s New Book, "God's Little Angels," is an Inspiring and Delightful Tale of Six Guardian Angels on a Mission to Teach the Joy of Sharing

Recent release “God's Little Angels” from Covenant Books author Diane L. O'Brien introduces readers to six charming angels—Imani, Patrick, Mika, Carlos, Faith, and Lakota—who embark on a mission to inspire children to share and embrace kindness. This enchanting story is designed to teach valuable life lessons through a blend of engaging narrative and beautiful illustrations.