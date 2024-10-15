Author Dorothy Kuehn’s New Book, “Word Therapy: The Word of God to the Rescue,” Offers Guidance on Prioritizing Faith and Strengthening One’s Relationship with Jesus
Recent release “Word Therapy: The Word of God to the Rescue” from Covenant Books author Dorothy Kuehn is a transformative and insightful guide that provides practical insights and spiritual wisdom to enhance personal and group Bible study. The book aims to deepen readers' relationships with Jesus by applying biblical teachings to life’s challenges.
Blair, NE, October 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dorothy Kuehn, who works full-time at a nursing home and teaches Bible study for them three times a week, has completed her new book, “Word Therapy: The Word of God to the Rescue”: an enlightening work that offers readers a fresh perspective on how to integrate faith into everyday life, challenging the prevalent idea that prayer should be a last resort.
“We have heard people say, ‘We have done all we know to do. All that’s left now is to pray,’” writes Kuehn. “We should not use God as a last resort. We should seek him first. No matter what is going on in your life, God has the answer. He gave us the Bible, which is the blueprint for our life. When we come to God for help, he puts things in perspective for us. His thoughts are higher than ours, and his ways are higher than ours, as we are told in the Bible. Like David, we need to let him be bigger than any situation we are facing.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dorothy Kuehn’s new book will help readers from all walks of life in fortifying their relationship with Jesus, serving as an excellent resource for both personal and group Bible study setting. Through practical advice, inspirational reflections, and actionable steps, “Word Therapy” offers a pathway to strengthen faith and gain a new perspective on life’s trials, making it an essential tool for anyone looking to enhance their spiritual practice and understanding.
Readers can purchase “Word Therapy: The Word of God to the Rescue” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
