Author Dorothy Kuehn’s New Book, “Word Therapy: The Word of God to the Rescue,” Offers Guidance on Prioritizing Faith and Strengthening One’s Relationship with Jesus

Recent release “Word Therapy: The Word of God to the Rescue” from Covenant Books author Dorothy Kuehn is a transformative and insightful guide that provides practical insights and spiritual wisdom to enhance personal and group Bible study. The book aims to deepen readers' relationships with Jesus by applying biblical teachings to life’s challenges.