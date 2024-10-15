Author Angela Jacobs’s New Book, "Princess Paislee and The Lost Chicken," is a Charming Story of a Young Girl Who Sets Off to Find One of Her Lost Chickens
Recent release “Princess Paislee and The Lost Chicken” from Covenant Books author Angela Jacobs is a riveting tale that centers around Princess Paislee, who loves her chickens more than anything in the world. When one of her chickens goes missing, she embarks on a journey to bring her back home safe and sound.
Rapidan, VA, October 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Angela Jacobs, a registered nurse for over twenty years as well as a loving wife, mother of three, and grandmother of six who resides in Virginia, has completed her new book, “Princess Paislee and The Lost Chicken”: a delightful story of a young girl’s adventure to find her lost chicken and return her safely to the rest of her flock.
“Princess Paislee loves her chickens, but when one of them gets lost, Princess Paislee and her mom go looking for her,” writes Jacobs. “Will they have enough time? The sun is setting fast, and they see some foxes close by. Will Goldie get back home with Princess Paislee and the other chickens?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Angela Jacobs’s new book is inspired by the parable of the lost sheep from the Bible and highlights the value that God places on all of his children. With colorful artwork to help bring it to life, “Princess Paislee and The Lost Chicken” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers of all ages, making it a perfect addition to any family library.
Readers can purchase “Princess Paislee and The Lost Chicken” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
