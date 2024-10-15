Author Angela Jacobs’s New Book, "Princess Paislee and The Lost Chicken," is a Charming Story of a Young Girl Who Sets Off to Find One of Her Lost Chickens

Recent release “Princess Paislee and The Lost Chicken” from Covenant Books author Angela Jacobs is a riveting tale that centers around Princess Paislee, who loves her chickens more than anything in the world. When one of her chickens goes missing, she embarks on a journey to bring her back home safe and sound.