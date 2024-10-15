Author Michelle Webster’s New Book, "The Way: Biblical Truths Revealed," Shares God’s Good News and Reminds Readers They Are Not Meant to Walk Through Life Alone
Recent release “The Way: Biblical Truths Revealed” from Covenant Books author Michelle Webster unpacks the glorious truths and promises God has for everyone found in scripture.
Clarkston, MI, October 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Michelle Webster has completed her new book, “The Way: Biblical Truths Revealed”: a joyful and encouraging scripture-based work that highlights God’s love and generosity.
Author Michelle Webster is a wife, a mother, and a self-identified flawed human and sinner. She is saved by grace and redeemed by Christ and wants to help others discover that same path to true freedom and happiness. Michelle is a part-time author and full-time lover of all things Jesus! She is passionate about the Word of God and makes it her life’s mission to spread the good news of the gospel to all those who have ears to hear it.
Webster writes, “I am passionate about the Word of God, and anyone who knows me knows that I love Jesus. I truly want nothing more than for everyone on this planet to know Jesus and the love and power of the God we serve. Our God is infinite, all-knowing, all-loving, and all-powerful. Nothing is too big or too impossible for our God. I say this from firsthand experience. God has been moving powerfully in my life since the beginning. As I continue growing in faith day by day, I have become more fully aware of my great need for Jesus to be a constant part of my life. Only when I began to seek making my relationship with God the strongest relationship in my life did I fully see how BIG he was. When I aligned my life with his will and first sought to be fulfilled in life by him not by material things or people around me, then I was able to fully see the glory and greatness that is our God!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Michelle Webster’s new book is ideal for readers seeking clarity and a closer connection to God.
Readers can purchase “The Way: Biblical Truths Revealed” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
