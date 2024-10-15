Author Evelyn R. Lacher’s New Book, "The Box," is a Captivating Tale That Centers Around a Group of Children Who Wonder What Could be Inside a Box They’ve Discovered

Recent release “The Box” from Covenant Books author Evelyn R. Lacher invites young readers on an imaginative journey as a group of children stumbles upon a mysterious box while playing outside. Their curiosity ignites a whirlwind of speculation about its origins and contents, leading to a brave decision to look inside.