Author Evelyn R. Lacher’s New Book, "The Box," is a Captivating Tale That Centers Around a Group of Children Who Wonder What Could be Inside a Box They’ve Discovered
Recent release “The Box” from Covenant Books author Evelyn R. Lacher invites young readers on an imaginative journey as a group of children stumbles upon a mysterious box while playing outside. Their curiosity ignites a whirlwind of speculation about its origins and contents, leading to a brave decision to look inside.
New York, NY, October 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Evelyn R. Lacher, who lives in rural Nebraska and enjoys playing with her sisters, swinging, doing jiu jitsu, and reading and writing, has completed her new book, “The Box”: an imaginative story that captures the essence of childhood curiosity and the wonders of discovery, inviting readers to explore the limitless possibilities that arise from a simple box.
“While playing outside one day, some children found a box,” writes Lacher. “Their imaginations run wild wondering where it came from, how it got here, and what could possibly be inside. Finally one brave boy opens it, and inside the box is…”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Evelyn R. Lacher’s new book will not only entertain young readers but inspire them to think outside the box—literally and figuratively—about the world around them. With colorful artwork to help bring Lacher’s story to life, “The Box” is a must-have addition to any child’s library that celebrates the power of imagination and the excitement of discovery.
Readers can purchase “The Box” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
