Author Robert Dawson’s New Book, "Out of the Clear Blue," Delivers a Thrilling Tale of Survival, Mystical Encounters, and Divine Intervention in the Alaskan Wilderness
Recent release “Out of the Clear Blue” from Covenant Books author Robert Dawson follows junior pilot Eli Judd who crashes into the Alaskan woods, where he encounters a mysterious creature that aids his survival. As Eli awaits rescue, his fellow pilot Alison Brantley discovers her love for him and plays a crucial role in his rescue.
Lufkin, TX, October 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Robert Dawson, a husband of thirty-three years who honors the Lord and his family through his work, has completed his new book, “Out of the Clear Blue”: an exhilarating story that takes readers on a journey of survival, love, and spiritual awakening against the rugged backdrop of the Alaskan wilderness as a stranded junior pilot attempts to find his way home.
A graduate of Arlington Baptist University, formerly Arlington Baptist College, author Robert Dawson currently resides in Lufkin, Texas, and has three grown children and three grandchildren. He and his wife had been in full-time ministry for eight years as foreign missionaries, and he has also been a bi-vocational pastor in two separate churches. In addition to writing and his ministry, Dawson currently works a full-time secular job.
“Eli Judd, a junior pilot for NorAk Airlines, finds himself in a precarious situation when his single-engine airplane crashes into the thick woods of the Alaskan interior,” writes Dawson. “While waiting for rescue, a mysterious creature appears from the dark woods and forges a close bond with him while providing the food he desperately needs for survival. In the meantime, fellow pilot Alison Brantley discovers her love for Eli and is pivotal in his rescue. Eli, who was once running from God, recognizes God’s hand in his miraculous survival and rescue, forever changing the course of his future.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Robert Dawson’s new book will take readers on a thrilling journey as they follow along on Eli’s experiences in not only returning home, but to the Lord. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Out of the Clear Blue” will keep the pages turning, leaving readers on the edge of their seats and leaving a lasting impact long after its gripping climax.
Readers can purchase “Out of the Clear Blue” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
A graduate of Arlington Baptist University, formerly Arlington Baptist College, author Robert Dawson currently resides in Lufkin, Texas, and has three grown children and three grandchildren. He and his wife had been in full-time ministry for eight years as foreign missionaries, and he has also been a bi-vocational pastor in two separate churches. In addition to writing and his ministry, Dawson currently works a full-time secular job.
“Eli Judd, a junior pilot for NorAk Airlines, finds himself in a precarious situation when his single-engine airplane crashes into the thick woods of the Alaskan interior,” writes Dawson. “While waiting for rescue, a mysterious creature appears from the dark woods and forges a close bond with him while providing the food he desperately needs for survival. In the meantime, fellow pilot Alison Brantley discovers her love for Eli and is pivotal in his rescue. Eli, who was once running from God, recognizes God’s hand in his miraculous survival and rescue, forever changing the course of his future.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Robert Dawson’s new book will take readers on a thrilling journey as they follow along on Eli’s experiences in not only returning home, but to the Lord. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Out of the Clear Blue” will keep the pages turning, leaving readers on the edge of their seats and leaving a lasting impact long after its gripping climax.
Readers can purchase “Out of the Clear Blue” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories