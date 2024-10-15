Author Robert Dawson’s New Book, "Out of the Clear Blue," Delivers a Thrilling Tale of Survival, Mystical Encounters, and Divine Intervention in the Alaskan Wilderness

Recent release “Out of the Clear Blue” from Covenant Books author Robert Dawson follows junior pilot Eli Judd who crashes into the Alaskan woods, where he encounters a mysterious creature that aids his survival. As Eli awaits rescue, his fellow pilot Alison Brantley discovers her love for him and plays a crucial role in his rescue.