Author Helen Mitchell’s New Book, "When Heaven Sends Butterflies," is a Romantic and Inspirational Journey Set Against the Backdrop of the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair

Recent release “When Heaven Sends Butterflies” from Covenant Books author Helen Mitchell tells the story of Camille Fontaine, a young woman yearning for purpose amid the grandeur of the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair. Sheltered and betrothed to French nobility, Camille's life transforms as she encounters a dashing physician, uncovers family secrets, and navigates personal and societal challenges.