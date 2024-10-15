Author Helen Mitchell’s New Book, "When Heaven Sends Butterflies," is a Romantic and Inspirational Journey Set Against the Backdrop of the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair
Recent release “When Heaven Sends Butterflies” from Covenant Books author Helen Mitchell tells the story of Camille Fontaine, a young woman yearning for purpose amid the grandeur of the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair. Sheltered and betrothed to French nobility, Camille's life transforms as she encounters a dashing physician, uncovers family secrets, and navigates personal and societal challenges.
Farmington, MO, October 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Helen Mitchell, a retired high school history teacher and counselor who enjoys reading, writing, gardening, baking, collecting Victorian teddy bears, and doting on her cats, has completed her new book, “When Heaven Sends Butterflies”: an evocative novel that explores faith, love, and destiny set against the vibrant backdrop of the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair.
In “When Heaven Sends Butterflies,” readers follow the journey of Camille Fontaine, a young woman of privilege and innocence who has always felt she had a strong connection to butterflies. As the sheltered daughter of the Deputy Ambassador to France, Camille is pressured into an arranged marriage with French nobility, a future she dreads. However, her life takes a transformative turn during the World’s Fair, a setting brimming with new inventions, international charm, and the excitement of a grand observation wheel and carousel.
“Against the backdrop of the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair is the wonderment of new inventions, the thrill of meeting people from all over the world, and of course, an observation wheel, a carousel, and a charming, handsome man who brings out emotions Camille never knew she had,” writes Helen. “She will learn secrets about her family, including a cousin she never knew existed. From this setting, she will begin a journey that leads her to God and to the love of her life, amidst a whirlwind of danger and heartache. This pathway is filled with moments of happiness and tenderness, but also obstacles such as a political boss, rival street gangs, opposition from her own family, and some painful soul-searching. At the heart of all this, is Dr. Cameron Forrester, a dashing physician who has demons of his own which he must battle.
“Can faith conquer these barriers? Can love win against such odds as she will face? Are the butterflies God’s message to her and are they leading her to her destiny? Only heaven holds the answers to these questions. Through all this, Camille will discover the true meaning of the phrase, ‘Butterflies are heaven-sent kisses of an angel.’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Helen Mitchell’s new book combines historical intrigue with a deeply personal journey, capturing the essence of an era while delivering a timeless message of hope and love. Expertly paced and character-driven, “When Heaven Sends Butterflies” weaves a poignant tale of faith, love, and the courage to trust in one’s instincts and forge one’s own path in life.
Readers can purchase “When Heaven Sends Butterflies” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
