Rev. Mark William Ennis’s Newly Released "Out of the Wilderness: Honoring His Abusive Christian Father and Mother" is a Compelling Account of Healing and Forgiveness
“Out of the Wilderness: Honoring His Abusive Christian Father and Mother” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. Mark William Ennis is a heartfelt narrative exploring the complexities of faith, family, and overcoming abuse. The book delves into themes of trauma, resilience, and the path to healing and forgiveness within the Christian faith.
Bergenfield, NJ, October 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Out of the Wilderness: Honoring His Abusive Christian Father and Mother”: a deeply moving story of trauma and healing. “Out of the Wilderness: Honoring His Abusive Christian Father and Mother” is the creation of published author, Rev. Mark William Ennis, who has been an ordained minister since 1984 and has been the pastor of Clinton Avenue Reformed Church in Bergenfield, New Jersey, since September of 2006. This is the third congregation that he has pastored. He is a graduate of Hope College in Holland, Michigan, and New Brunswick Theological Seminary in New Brunswick, New Jersey.
Rev. Ennis shares, “Our news media seems to have daily stories of individuals who have been abused by clergy, church leaders, and even church organizations. Countless numbers of formerly faithful people avoid church because they were abused, while others, who are not religious participants, avoid experiencing faith communities because of what they have been hearing in news stories.
"How do clergy, church leaders, and congregations help in the healing of these abused people and assist them to move beyond the pain of abuse toward healing and even forgiveness?
"Although the names and places have been changed to protect the innocent, this is the true but tragic story of a Christian man who had been abused by both parents, who were elders in the church, but found enough healing to fight to keep his mother from being abused three decades later.
"It is a story of a woman who abused her son in response to her own abuse.
It is a story of a Christian man, healed from abuse, who chose to be a rescuer instead of an abuser.
"It is a story of a Christian community uniting in prayer and action to support a son as he helped his mother escape from the evils of sexual abuse.
"This is a story of a son and his mother who walk out of the wilderness of abuse and into a better, safer, more prosperous place of healing, peace, and forgiveness.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Mark William Ennis’s new book offers a message of hope for those struggling with trauma and provides a roadmap for clergy and faith communities on supporting victims of abuse.
Consumers can purchase “Out of the Wilderness: Honoring His Abusive Christian Father and Mother” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Out of the Wilderness: Honoring His Abusive Christian Father and Mother,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
