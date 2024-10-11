Rev. Mark William Ennis’s Newly Released "Out of the Wilderness: Honoring His Abusive Christian Father and Mother" is a Compelling Account of Healing and Forgiveness

“Out of the Wilderness: Honoring His Abusive Christian Father and Mother” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. Mark William Ennis is a heartfelt narrative exploring the complexities of faith, family, and overcoming abuse. The book delves into themes of trauma, resilience, and the path to healing and forgiveness within the Christian faith.