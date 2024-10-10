Maria K. Gay Honored as a VIP for Fall 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Louisville, KY, October 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Maria K. Gay, of Louisville, Kentucky, has been recognized as a VIP for Fall 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the non-profit/volunteering industry. Gay will be included in the Fall 2024 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Maria K. Gay
Maria K. Gay is a dedicated business owner and advocate for children, including those with special needs. Her expertise includes working with children and families ages 6 weeks to 12 years, speech therapy, and occupational therapy. Her non-profit organization, Excellent Puzzle Pieces Inc., provides vital support and education to children and their families.
As a young girl, Gay developed a love of working with kids while babysitting neighborhood children and family members. Her passion led her to participate in the Exceptional Child Education program in middle school and continued through her academic studies in early childhood education.
Gay began her professional career as an assistant director at Candyland Daycare at just 19 years old. During this time, she expanded her education in culinary arts, exploring how nutrition impacts brain activity in children. Gay also discovered a passion for baking and decorating, which led to the creation of Maddalena's Cupcakes LLC after the birth of her daughter in 2014.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2019, Gay, who’s own son was diagnosed with autism, saw a growing need for support services for children with the disorder. With the help of COVID funding, she opened Little Genius Academy, which quickly reached capacity and expanded to a second location within six months. This center became the home of Excellent Puzzle Pieces Inc. and provided a space for Mother Theresa's Learning Academy. Gay's organization strives to give everyone a sense of family and a safe place to call their second home.
Gay is now working on expanding to a third location, focusing on nurturing the business skills of the children in her care. Her 10 year old daughter, Maddalena, along with her nine and 13 year old nieces, have created and developed their own unique businesses, Mom & Me Treats LLC and KStylzBallonz LLC.
With a diverse educational background, Maria holds a degree in child and human development from Bowling Green High School; an associate's degree in child psychology from Western Kentucky University; a degree in culinary arts from Sullivan University, and a Commonwealth Child Care Director Credential from Eastern Kentucky University.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER's nomination form for consideration.
