Author S. Riehl’s New Book "'12' Children's Short Stories" is a Charming Collection of Short Stories Inviting Readers on a Journey Through Everyday Adventures

Recent release “‘12’ Children's Short Stories” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author S. Riehl is a delightful series that brings to life a variety of exciting scenarios, from playing on an AYSO soccer team and sailing adventures to camping under the stars and exploring Maui Beach Hotel. Each story captures the essence of fun and discovery, offering a delightful blend of excitement and whimsy.