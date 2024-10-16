Author S. Riehl’s New Book "'12' Children's Short Stories" is a Charming Collection of Short Stories Inviting Readers on a Journey Through Everyday Adventures
Recent release “‘12’ Children's Short Stories” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author S. Riehl is a delightful series that brings to life a variety of exciting scenarios, from playing on an AYSO soccer team and sailing adventures to camping under the stars and exploring Maui Beach Hotel. Each story captures the essence of fun and discovery, offering a delightful blend of excitement and whimsy.
Laguna Beach, CA, October 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- S. Riehl, a loving wife who spent eleven years modeling before becoming a licensed cosmetologist, has completed her new book, “‘12’ Children's Short Stories”: an enchanting collection that invites young readers and their families on a series of imaginative adventures that celebrate the joy and excitement of everyday experiences and holiday celebrations.
“Have you ever played on an AYSO Soccer Team?” writes Riehl. “How about learning to sail and race your own boat? Have you ever been camping with friends and family: eating marshmallows next to your rocket ship? Well, you may be ready for a quick Maui Beach Hotel vacation! Hanging out at home is great, too! You probably have Hummingbirds and frogs in your garden. Adventure is all around us!!!
“We all love the holidays throughout the year! Dressing up for Halloween and visiting haunted garages with family and friends...SO FUN!!! Have you ever had an Easter Egg Hunt on your street? Maybe you have always wondered about the magic of ‘Santa Claus’ on Christmas Eve?
“But some days you will want to hang out and blow bubbles in the air. Hmmm... where is that great ‘Big Iridescent Bubble’ going? You will find the ‘JOY,’ ‘FUN’ and ‘LAUGHTER’ we all seek in these clever Stories. These are the stories of us!”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, S. Riehl’s engaging series will encourage readers to find adventure in both the extraordinary and the ordinary, all while capturing the essence of childhood wonder and the simple pleasures that make life special. Accompanied by colorful and vibrant artwork from illustrator Lorri Parker, “‘12’ Children’s Short Stories” are sure to spark creativity and inspire children to appreciate the magic in their own lives every single day.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "‘12’ Children's Short Stories" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
