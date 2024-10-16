Emma Krug’s Newly Released "Max Found the Credit Card" is a Delightful and Imaginative Children’s Adventure
“Max Found the Credit Card” from Christian Faith Publishing author Emma Krug is a charming and whimsical tale that explores the themes of curiosity, adventure, and the joy of discovery through the eyes of a mischievous dog named Max.
Flagstaff, AZ, October 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Max Found the Credit Card”: a playful and engaging story that takes young readers on a delightful journey with Max, a curious dog who embarks on an unexpected adventure after stumbling upon a lost credit card. “Max Found the Credit Card” is the creation of published author Emma Krug, who lives in Flagstaff, Arizona, and wrote Max Found the Credit Card when she was fifteen years old. She enjoys volunteering with a group called Operation Christmas Child and helping out in her community. Emma’s dream was to always write and publish a children’s book and is beyond ecstatic to make that dream a reality. She has overcome many obstacles and believes anyone can do anything they set their mind to and that you just have to believe in yourself.
Krug shares, “Somewhere off in the sunset lives a dog named Max. One day as his family rushes out the door, they drop one important thing, the credit card. That morning when Max gets up, he realizes he found the credit card and decides to go on an adventure, so he hops on his little blue scooter to try and find the place everyone calls East. Is it a town? Is it a state? Is it a country? Max doesn’t know for sure, but he wants to go there. Won’t you join him?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Emma Krug’s new book an imaginative and heartwarming story that encourages children to embrace their sense of adventure and curiosity as they follow Max on his exciting quest to discover the mysterious East.
Consumers can purchase “Max Found the Credit Card” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Max Found the Credit Card,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
