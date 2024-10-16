A. Jewel Franklin’s Newly Released “Jewel’s 4 In 1 Cookbook” Offers Diverse and Accessible Meal Options
“Jewel’s 4 In 1 Cookbook” from Christian Faith Publishing author A. Jewel Franklin is a unique collection of recipes designed to bring variety, health, and affordability to every meal. Featuring four distinct categories of recipes, this cookbook aims to satisfy every palate while keeping ingredients simple and accessible.
Tulsa, OK, October 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Jewel’s 4 In 1 Cookbook,” an innovative, family-friendly recipe guide that presents four separate categories of meals to cater to diverse tastes and dietary needs, is the creation of published author, A. Jewel Franklin.
Franklin shares, “Believing in myself looks like this.
I love myself. I respect myself. When I embrace the impossible, the possible comes to me. I am goal-driven. I have a purpose to succeed. I have goal-setting with strategy plans to achieve it.
Struggling to find new and delicious meals?
It can be difficult to please everyone in your household when it comes to meals, at the same time finding healthy and affordable options.
Jewel will help you create variety in your meals, without any crazy or expensive ingredients. Learn how to make different meals that will appease any palate with this all-inclusive, one-of-a-kind cookbook, featuring four separate categories of recipes that will please the whole family! Impress your guests with diverse dishes by Jewel.
Jewel Townsend Franklin is a self-motivated entrepreneur who specializes in helping people through various mediums, whether that be through her skills.
Oklahoma State University: licensed residential care management, medication tech, St. Francis Patient Care Services or through other creative means.
She has been working as a licensed notary public of the state of Oklahoma for ten years.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, A. Jewel Franklin’s new book brings simplicity and flavor to the kitchen, making meal planning enjoyable and stress-free for any household.
Consumers can purchase “Jewel’s 4 In 1 Cookbook” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Jewel’s 4 In 1 Cookbook,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, A. Jewel Franklin’s new book brings simplicity and flavor to the kitchen, making meal planning enjoyable and stress-free for any household.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
