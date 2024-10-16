Melissa Gruden’s Newly Released "Speaking from the Heart of Melissa: Understanding the Many Ways of Jesus’s Life" is a Thoughtful Exploration of Christ’s Journey
“Speaking from the Heart of Melissa: Understanding the Many Ways of Jesus’s Life” from Christian Faith Publishing author Melissa Gruden is an engaging reflection on the life of Jesus Christ, offering readers guidance on how His experiences can shape and inspire their personal faith journey.
Greenville, OH, October 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Speaking from the Heart of Melissa: Understanding the Many Ways of Jesus’s Life”: a spiritually enriching examination of Jesus’s life and the lessons it holds for believers today. “Speaking from the Heart of Melissa: Understanding the Many Ways of Jesus’s Life” is the creation of published author Melissa Gruden, who holds a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education for preschool through third grade and a Montessori certificate for three- to six-year-olds from Xavier University in Ohio. She has taught Montessori for several years.
Gruden shares, “Have you ever wondered why Jesus lived the life he did? Have you been wondering, What does this have to do with my life? The book Speaking from the Heart of Melissa: Understanding the Many Ways of Jesus’s Life is about finding the meaning of why Jesus came on Earth and how we are supposed to live our lives.
Ever since Jesus was born, people have always wanted to kill him, like King Herod when Jesus was a baby in a manger all the way to his death on the cross. People wanted to convict Jesus of being a liar and an unlawful man. Although Jesus was tested, he never gave in to their sly and trapping ways. He often answered in parables and did justice to everyone he came across.
Is life tough? Absolutely. Is suffering involved in life? Absolutely, for everyone. God hasn’t called only a few people to follow him and teach his ways; he has called you, me, and all of us to follow him and teach others about him. This being said, everyone suffers. People will hurt us intentionally or unintentionally, either physically or emotionally, and spiritually. Also, we will do the same for others. It is because of this that forgiveness is needed.
Along with these, other topics within the book include the glow of God, why going to church is important, the meaning of Christmas, and the stations of the cross and how Jesus went through each stage and how we are going through and living out the fourteen stations of the cross in our own lives. In conclusion, this book explains what all this means.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Melissa Gruden’s new book is an uplifting work that helps readers better understand Jesus’s life, offering practical insights and spiritual reflections to enrich their personal faith and encourage living a Christ-centered life.
Consumers can purchase “Speaking from the Heart of Melissa: Understanding the Many Ways of Jesus’s Life” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Speaking from the Heart of Melissa: Understanding the Many Ways of Jesus’s Life,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
