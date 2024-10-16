Megan Ross’s Newly Released “The Silent Speaker: An Open Letter to My Daughters” is a Powerful and Inspirational Testimony of Faith and Transformation
“The Silent Speaker: An Open Letter to My Daughters” from Christian Faith Publishing author Megan Ross is an inspiring memoir that explores the author’s personal journey of faith, healing, and redemption, offering valuable insights on the dangers of social media and the importance of spiritual guidance.
Lake Wylie, SC, October 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Silent Speaker: An Open Letter to My Daughters”: a moving and heartfelt reflection on the life-changing power of faith. “The Silent Speaker: An Open Letter to My Daughters” is the creation of published author Megan Ross, a dedicated wife and mother from South Carolina.
Ross shares, “Are we unaware of the evil that lurks around us? Are the choices we make living our lives influencing the silent voice that lives within us? Who has the power to control or change that inner voice when it goes into darkness? What you’re about to read is based on real-life events that happened to me while becoming a fashion and beauty influencer and living life the way I saw fit. With myself in control and working hard to become successful, I thought I had everything figured out; nothing was going to stop me from reaching the status I so desperately wanted. What was I willing to sacrifice to reach that goal? Physically, the effects of stress were taking a toll on my body. Mentally, my inner voice was going into darkness. Feeling trapped, I reached out to God and asked for help. I was finally listening and giving up control. One night, God used my daughter to get my attention. That night, my life changed forever. I told Him I was listening, and I never looked back. The journey I’ve been on for the last three years is unexpected and transformative. This is my testimony of how God saved me and showed me how to help young adults and kids safely use social media.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Megan Ross’s new book is a heartfelt and inspiring message of faith, personal growth, and the critical role of God in navigating the challenges of the modern world.
Consumers can purchase “The Silent Speaker: An Open Letter to My Daughters” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Silent Speaker: An Open Letter to My Daughters,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Ross shares, “Are we unaware of the evil that lurks around us? Are the choices we make living our lives influencing the silent voice that lives within us? Who has the power to control or change that inner voice when it goes into darkness? What you’re about to read is based on real-life events that happened to me while becoming a fashion and beauty influencer and living life the way I saw fit. With myself in control and working hard to become successful, I thought I had everything figured out; nothing was going to stop me from reaching the status I so desperately wanted. What was I willing to sacrifice to reach that goal? Physically, the effects of stress were taking a toll on my body. Mentally, my inner voice was going into darkness. Feeling trapped, I reached out to God and asked for help. I was finally listening and giving up control. One night, God used my daughter to get my attention. That night, my life changed forever. I told Him I was listening, and I never looked back. The journey I’ve been on for the last three years is unexpected and transformative. This is my testimony of how God saved me and showed me how to help young adults and kids safely use social media.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Megan Ross’s new book is a heartfelt and inspiring message of faith, personal growth, and the critical role of God in navigating the challenges of the modern world.
Consumers can purchase “The Silent Speaker: An Open Letter to My Daughters” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Silent Speaker: An Open Letter to My Daughters,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories