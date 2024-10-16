Nicole Rambo’s Newly Released "Bushels and Bushels of Love" is a Charming and Heartwarming Children’s Story
“Bushels and Bushels of Love” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nicole Rambo is a delightful exploration of the changing seasons, highlighting the beauty of God’s creation and the abundance of His love.
New York, NY, October 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Bushels and Bushels of Love”: a sweet tale that introduces readers to the concept of God’s boundless love and how it manifests in the world around us. “Bushels and Bushels of Love” is the creation of published author Nicole Rambo, who lives in Ohio with her husband, Pete, and their beloved pets. Currently, Nicole serves her community as a mail carrier and Sunday school teacher.
Nicole Rambo shares, “When Grandma and Liza explore each new season, they discover the secret of God’s love and you will too!
As you walk through the pages of this book with Liza and her beloved grandmother, let the changing of each season show you the beauty of God’s creation and how we are showered by bushels and bushels of God’s love!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nicole Rambo’s new book offers a heartwarming narrative that teaches children about the beauty of nature and the constant presence of God’s love in their lives.
Consumers can purchase “Bushels and Bushels of Love” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Bushels and Bushels of Love,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Nicole Rambo shares, “When Grandma and Liza explore each new season, they discover the secret of God’s love and you will too!
As you walk through the pages of this book with Liza and her beloved grandmother, let the changing of each season show you the beauty of God’s creation and how we are showered by bushels and bushels of God’s love!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nicole Rambo’s new book offers a heartwarming narrative that teaches children about the beauty of nature and the constant presence of God’s love in their lives.
Consumers can purchase “Bushels and Bushels of Love” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Bushels and Bushels of Love,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories