Rev. Dr. Yvette A. Armstead’s Newly Released "Rise and Shine" is an Inspiring Guide for Building Confidence and Self-Worth
“Rise and Shine: Empowering Affirmations for Boys and Young Teenagers of Melanin” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. Dr. Yvette A. Armstead is a heartfelt collection of affirmations designed to uplift and empower young men of color, encouraging them to embrace their worth, strength, and heritage.
Marlboro, NY, October 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Rise and Shine: Empowering Affirmations for Boys and Young Teenagers of Melanin”: a powerful resource dedicated to supporting and uplifting boys and young men of color. “Rise and Shine: Empowering Affirmations for Boys and Young Teenagers of Melanin” is the creation of published author Rev. Dr. Yvette A. Armstead, a native of Mobile, Alabama. She relocated to New York nineteen years ago. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of South Alabama and her MBA degree in public health Administration from Colorado Technical University. She earned her PhD in Christian counseling from Louisiana Baptist University and Seminary, and she is currently pursuing a doctorate in missional leadership for Pittsburgh Theological Seminary. She is the proud mother of three children, LeBrandon, Azaria, and Antonio, and one granddaughter, Lyric.
Armstead shares, “In the heartfelt pages of Rise and Shine: Empowering Affirmations for Young Men of Color, we embark on a crucial mission to support and uplift the mothers and grandmothers raising these remarkable individuals. In a world where their skin color is unjustly perceived as a threat, it is imperative to provide guidance and strength.
As a single mother who courageously raised three children, two of whom are African American young men, sleepless nights became a familiar companion. The constant worry about their safety when they ventured out with friends weighed heavily on my heart.
The unimaginable trauma that our young men of color endure is terrifying, leaving mothers and grandmothers on their knees, praying for their protection and well-being.
Within these affirmations lies the power to instill belief in our young boys, young adults, and young men, even when the world may deem them unworthy. They are reminded that their worth stems from being created in the image of our Lord and Savior, gifted with a rich heritage. They are descendants of kings and queens, carrying a legacy of greatness within them.
You, young men of color, are inherently worthy. Embrace these affirmations as a guiding light, reminding you of your immense value, strength, and potential. May they empower you to rise above adversity, defy stereotypes, and pave your path toward a future filled with success and fulfillment.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Dr. Yvette A. Armstead’s new book serves as a beacon of hope and empowerment for young men of color, helping them to rise above adversity and embrace their greatness.
Consumers can purchase “Rise and Shine: Empowering Affirmations for Boys and Young Teenagers of Melanin” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Rise and Shine: Empowering Affirmations for Boys and Young Teenagers of Melanin,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
