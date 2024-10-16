Rev. Dr. Yvette A. Armstead’s Newly Released "Rise and Shine" is an Inspiring Guide for Building Confidence and Self-Worth

“Rise and Shine: Empowering Affirmations for Boys and Young Teenagers of Melanin” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. Dr. Yvette A. Armstead is a heartfelt collection of affirmations designed to uplift and empower young men of color, encouraging them to embrace their worth, strength, and heritage.