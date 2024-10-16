Zelda Bendinger’s Newly Released "Self-Forgiveness, Self-Love, and Self-Care: Divine Power Within Yourself" is an Uplifting Guide to Personal Empowerment

“Self-Forgiveness, Self-Love, and Self-Care: Divine Power Within Yourself” from Christian Faith Publishing author Zelda Bendinger is a spiritually enriching book that explores themes of self-compassion, inner healing, and divine purpose through the guidance of angels and a deep connection with God.