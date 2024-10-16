Zelda Bendinger’s Newly Released "Self-Forgiveness, Self-Love, and Self-Care: Divine Power Within Yourself" is an Uplifting Guide to Personal Empowerment
“Self-Forgiveness, Self-Love, and Self-Care: Divine Power Within Yourself” from Christian Faith Publishing author Zelda Bendinger is a spiritually enriching book that explores themes of self-compassion, inner healing, and divine purpose through the guidance of angels and a deep connection with God.
Midvale, UT, October 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Self-Forgiveness, Self-Love, and Self-Care: Divine Power Within Yourself”, an inspiring and spiritually focused guide, is the creation of published author Zelda Bendinger.
Bendinger shares, “This book was inspired with the help of the Angels and Archangels, who are ever so present in each of our lives. Blessed with the gift to see, hear, feel, and talk with them, along with my obedience to God, my Divine Life’s Purpose was revealed to me. Encouraging others to see their Divinely given individual beauty within themselves is truly a blessing. We are all fearfully and wonderfully made, purposely created, different yet all given the characteristic and emotion of love—love toward self and others.
With that said, you must first understand that Self-Forgiveness, Self-Love, and Self-Care will need to be implemented into your day-to-day living.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Zelda Bendinger’s new book is a heartfelt call to embrace self-love and self-care as spiritual practices that unlock the divine power within.
Consumers can purchase “Self-Forgiveness, Self-Love, and Self-Care: Divine Power Within Yourself” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Self-Forgiveness, Self-Love, and Self-Care: Divine Power Within Yourself,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Bendinger shares, “This book was inspired with the help of the Angels and Archangels, who are ever so present in each of our lives. Blessed with the gift to see, hear, feel, and talk with them, along with my obedience to God, my Divine Life’s Purpose was revealed to me. Encouraging others to see their Divinely given individual beauty within themselves is truly a blessing. We are all fearfully and wonderfully made, purposely created, different yet all given the characteristic and emotion of love—love toward self and others.
With that said, you must first understand that Self-Forgiveness, Self-Love, and Self-Care will need to be implemented into your day-to-day living.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Zelda Bendinger’s new book is a heartfelt call to embrace self-love and self-care as spiritual practices that unlock the divine power within.
Consumers can purchase “Self-Forgiveness, Self-Love, and Self-Care: Divine Power Within Yourself” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Self-Forgiveness, Self-Love, and Self-Care: Divine Power Within Yourself,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories