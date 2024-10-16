Celia M. Hastings’s Newly Released "Ancient Women Who Empower" is an Inspiring Exploration of Biblical Wisdom

“Ancient Women Who Empower” from Christian Faith Publishing author Celia M. Hastings is a thought-provoking examination of the roles and influence of women in biblical times. The book highlights how these women navigated the challenges of their patriarchal societies and offers readers reflections on their own potential for wisdom and empowerment.