Celia M. Hastings’s Newly Released "Ancient Women Who Empower" is an Inspiring Exploration of Biblical Wisdom
“Ancient Women Who Empower” from Christian Faith Publishing author Celia M. Hastings is a thought-provoking examination of the roles and influence of women in biblical times. The book highlights how these women navigated the challenges of their patriarchal societies and offers readers reflections on their own potential for wisdom and empowerment.
Ellsworth, MI, October 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Ancient Women Who Empower”: an insightful exploration of the strength and influence of women in ancient biblical narratives. “Ancient Women Who Empower” is the creation of published author Celia M. Hastings, who has a master’s degree in religious education from Western Theological Seminary in Holland, Michigan. She is the author of A Bible Survey Curriculum for Adults (The Wisdom Series) and The Undertaker’s Wife: Wisdom and Musings; Life in a Small-Town Funeral Home.
She lives with her retired undertaker husband in northern Michigan, where she writes weekly articles for a local newspaper. She is the mother of one son and nana of three grandsons.
“With keen sensitivity to justice, Celia Hastings examines the ways ancient biblical women met the challenges of their time. Although women were often thought to lack power in a patriarchal culture, Hastings invites her readers to take a closer look at the ways the ancient women approached key moments in the direction of the nations in which they lived.
As she wrote the stories, Hastings’ own concerns about injustice underwent transformation. With questions for reflection or discussion, she invites her readers to discover their own wisdom, creativity, and power.
Insightful illustrations by artist Sarah VanderArk inspire the imagination and usher readers into the places where ancient women empower.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Celia M. Hastings’s new book is a powerful resource for anyone seeking to understand the significant, often overlooked, contributions of women in biblical history. Through historical analysis and personal reflection, Hastings offers readers a guide to exploring their own capacities for wisdom and leadership.
Consumers can purchase “Ancient Women Who Empower” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Ancient Women Who Empower,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
