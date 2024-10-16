Kelly McVicker’s Newly Released “Battle With Grace: Cancer Doesn’t Define Me” is an Inspiring and Uplifting Memoir of Resilience and Faith
“Battle With Grace: Cancer Doesn’t Define Me” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kelly McVicker is a heartfelt and encouraging account of one woman’s journey through cancer, emphasizing the emotional and spiritual growth that can arise from life’s greatest challenges. McVicker highlights the power of faith, love, and perseverance.
Spencer, IN, October 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Battle With Grace: Cancer Doesn’t Define Me”: a deeply personal and empowering reflection on overcoming cancer with strength and faith. “Battle With Grace: Cancer Doesn’t Define Me” is the creation of published author Kelly McVicker, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother.
McVicker shares, “The word cancer is scary, but no one tells you about the growth that comes emotionally and spiritually from enduring one of the greatest battles of your life. There is such love and inspiration throughout the journey. All things are guiding to a transformation of the mind and spirit to live life more abundantly. Cherish each day and every experience because tomorrow isn’t promised. Peace and joy are birthed from knowing each obstacle we face is catapulting us to our purpose.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kelly McVicker’s new book encourages readers to find peace and purpose through life’s trials, reminding them that cancer, or any hardship, does not define who they are.
Consumers can purchase “Battle With Grace: Cancer Doesn’t Define Me” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Battle With Grace: Cancer Doesn’t Define Me,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
