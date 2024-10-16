Kelly McVicker’s Newly Released “Battle With Grace: Cancer Doesn’t Define Me” is an Inspiring and Uplifting Memoir of Resilience and Faith

“Battle With Grace: Cancer Doesn’t Define Me” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kelly McVicker is a heartfelt and encouraging account of one woman’s journey through cancer, emphasizing the emotional and spiritual growth that can arise from life’s greatest challenges. McVicker highlights the power of faith, love, and perseverance.