Stephen Mundy’s New Book, “Take a Decade: A True Story,” is a World-Spanning Memoir Capturing Ten Years of Adventure, Transformation, and Self-Discovery Across the Globe
Massena, NY, October 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Stephen Mundy, an avid traveler, who currently works at a family-owned garden center called Willow Tree in northern New York, has completed his most recent book, “Take a Decade: A True Story”: a captivating book that offers an intimate look into a transformative decade of the author’s life, showcasing his remarkable journey across the globe and the profound experiences that shaped his worldview.
“This book is an overview of about ten years of my life,” writes Mundy. “I’ve been fortunate to have the ability to travel around the world and experience many new and exciting things. During this time frame, I lived in four different states and traveled to over thirty countries.
“My book starts out on a boat in the middle of the Pacific Ocean on our way to the Philippines. This is my opening chapter, then I go back in time to when this whole book got started, starting with me as a financial advisor for a large mutual fund company. I take vacation time to backpack through Europe and fall in love with the whole adventure. I get back and quit my job.
“From here, I take what I call a snowball ride that was amazing. I’ve worked on a hot-air balloon team (Arizona), a season at Yosemite National Park (California), one month on a shrimping boat and 4.5 months at an oyster farm (both in Alaska), a dinner cruise/excursions to other islands (Hawaii), sportfishing (Maui), and many other things to make this all possible.”
Published by Fulton Books, Stephen Mundy’s book is a poignant account of adventure, opportunities, friendships, and both the good and bad times that define one’s life. Candid and deeply personal, “Take a Decade: A True Story” promises to resonate with anyone who has ever dreamed of exploring the world, seeking adventure, or undergoing a profound personal transformation, standing as a testament to the power of embracing life’s opportunities and the rich tapestry of experiences that come from living boldly.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Take a Decade: A True Story” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
