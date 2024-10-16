Waymonya P. Kitchens’s New Book, "Eddie James Remembers," is a Charming Tale That Explores the Challenges of Forgetfulness Through the Eyes of a Hyperactive Child
Gray, GA, October 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Waymonya P. Kitchens, a native of Atlanta, Georgia, who works with children with disabilities and has served as a special education lead teacher for several years, has completed her most recent book, “Eddie James Remembers”: a heartwarming tale that addresses the universal challenge of forgetfulness through the perspective of a lively young boy, Eddie James, and emphasizes the importance of family support and understanding.
“Having been delayed from outdoor play, Eddie James was constantly reminded to complete everyday chores,” writes Kitchens. “He was a hyperactive kid who seemed to forget to do the simplest of things. After multiple reminders, he realized that he was not ‘the only forgetful one’ in the family but his grandpa had a condition that also caused him to forget to complete self-help tasks. The beauty of the tale lies in the moral that was expressed by his mom: ‘It is okay to forget as long as there is someone to help you remember.’”
Published by Fulton Books, Waymonya P. Kitchens’s book humor with empathy, creating a relatable and uplifting experience for young readers and their families. With vibrant and colorful artwork to help bring Kitchens’s tale to life, “Eddie James Remembers” serves as a reminder that while forgetfulness can be frustrating, it is a shared human experience that can be navigated with compassion and support.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Eddie James Remembers” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Having been delayed from outdoor play, Eddie James was constantly reminded to complete everyday chores,” writes Kitchens. “He was a hyperactive kid who seemed to forget to do the simplest of things. After multiple reminders, he realized that he was not ‘the only forgetful one’ in the family but his grandpa had a condition that also caused him to forget to complete self-help tasks. The beauty of the tale lies in the moral that was expressed by his mom: ‘It is okay to forget as long as there is someone to help you remember.’”
Published by Fulton Books, Waymonya P. Kitchens’s book humor with empathy, creating a relatable and uplifting experience for young readers and their families. With vibrant and colorful artwork to help bring Kitchens’s tale to life, “Eddie James Remembers” serves as a reminder that while forgetfulness can be frustrating, it is a shared human experience that can be navigated with compassion and support.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Eddie James Remembers” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories