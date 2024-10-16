Joseph Helensky’s New Book "Distant Relative" is a Compelling Tale That Explores the Complex Intersectionality of Past Mistakes, Guilt, Redemption, and Family
Seattle, WA, October 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Joseph Helensky, a graduate of Towson University who has lived in Seattle with his wife for many years and has worked in the insurance industry for nearly three decades, has completed his most recent book “Distant Relative”: a gripping narrative that examines the possibility of redemption and the impact of unresolved past mistakes on the present.
“What do you owe your past when you’ve ruined someone’s present? And their present includes your child?” writes Helensky. “Jeffrey Weston is a wealthy mid-forties sales manager in Seattle. Bridgette Davis is a mid-forties drug addict in Baltimore. Twenty years ago, they were a couple. Jeffrey’s brief dalliance with cocaine led Bridgette—an innocent grade schoolteacher—to dark places: drug addiction, a life of poverty, and raising their child, Catherine, whom Jeffrey never learned about.
“Catherine—a girl of grit—has survived several stints in foster care because of her mom’s addictions.
“Jeffrey must confront his past and what he was—and wasn’t—responsible for. He must also balance what he owes to his past—including unresolved guilt over a failed adoption—with what he owes to his present, that includes a successful marriage, work, and life.”
Published by Fulton Books, Joseph Helensky’s book is a powerful narrative that delves into the complexities of human relationships, the burden of unresolved guilt, and the possibility of making amends. Heartfelt and character-driven, “Distant Relative” offers a deeply emotional and reflective journey through the process of reconciling one's present responsibilities with past actions.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “Distant Relative” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
