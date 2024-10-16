Paige L. Starr’s New Book, "The Cookie Class," Follows a Spirited Young Girl Who Prepares for an Upcoming Spelling Bee with Her Friends, Despite the Challenges They Face
Franklinville, NJ, October 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Paige L. Starr, a proud special education teacher who spent four years studying inclusive elementary education at both Rowan College of South Jersey and Rowan University and teaching in a public-school classroom, has completed her most recent book, “The Cookie Class”: a heartwarming tale of friendship, acceptance, and empowerment that follows a diverse group of friends navigating the challenges of school life while embracing their unique qualities.
“‘The Cookie Class’ is a story about the preparation of a spelling bee told by an exceptional young girl called Evelyn. Evelyn introduces the reader to a few of her friends throughout the story that she met by spending time in the Cookie Class with their teacher, Ms. Moon. At first glance, Evelyn and her friends in the Cookie Class seem like average students who have interests in soccer, snacking, and studying; but under the surface, they worry that what makes them different will lead to their social demise. Their differences include dyslexia, ADHD, and autism; however, to the naked eye, the characters in the story are typical children who have the same struggles as peers their age,” writes Starr.
Published by Fulton Books, Paige L. Starr’s book will take readers on a journey of self-realization, empowerment, and acceptance as they follow along on Evelyn’s quest to impress her school during the spelling bee. With colorful and vibrant artwork by illustrator Talia J. Metcalf, “The Cookie Class” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers of all ages, inviting them to celebrate the strengths that come from embracing differences while accepting and supporting one another.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “The Cookie Class” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
