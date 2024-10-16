Tony and Beth Champine’s New Book, "The Little Helpers," is a Charming Tale That Celebrates the Spirit of Adventure and Deer Hunting While Growing Up in Wisconsin
Wausau, WI, October 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books authors Tony and Beth Champine, who have been happily married for more than thirty years, have completed their most recent book, “The Little Helpers”: a delightful collection of stories from over fifty years of deer hunting in Wisconsin that perfectly captures the essence of family, adventure, and the joy of the outdoors.
Both born in Wausau, Wisconsin, authors Tony and Beth Champine both worked at Wausau Papers in Brokaw, Wisconsin, which is where they met and fell in love. Tony was blessed with three wonderful children, and Beth was blessed having them as stepchildren. To stay active, they love golfing, traveling, cooking, and, of course, deer hunting. Their retirement has been quite an adventure so far, and writing this book was one of them.
“Growing up in Wisconsin, deer season is a part of many people’s lives,” writes the Champines. “This year, the excitement of deer season was missing for Tony. Little did Tony know what adventures were in store for him.
“The book you are about to read are stories of different interesting events that have happened over fifty-plus years of hunting. This book is a feel-good story that people of all ages will enjoy.”
Published by Fulton Books, Tony and Beth Champine’s book is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they discover the excitement that deer hunting season can bring. Drawing upon their own experiences, the Champines invite readers of all ages to experience the joys, challenges, and memorable moments that define a life spent in the great outdoors.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Little Helpers” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
