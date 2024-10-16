Samantha Maise’s New Book "Deadly Love" a Thrilling Tale That Follows One Young Woman’s Desperate Search for Her Missing Sister Amidst a Web of Secrets, Lies, and Danger
Beaverton, OR, October 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Samantha Maise, who attended George Fox University with a major in English and a concentration in creative writing, has completed her most recent book “Deadly Love”: a captivating story that centers around Bethany Briton, a determined young woman whose singular goal in college is to find her missing sister, only to discover that the path to the truth is fraught with peril.
“Love is patient. Love is kind. It can also be deadly,” writes Maise. “Bethany Briton had only one goal when she went to college: find her missing sister, Ashley. Little did she know that secrets and lies surround her every move. Beyond that, her heart goes to three different people: Aaron, her best friend from childhood; Richard, a college professor who knows more about what happened to Ashley than what he is letting on; and finally, Kate, the girl she kissed when she was thirteen, having forgotten all about it due to a tumultuous relationship with her parents.
“Bethany must untangle the lies and secrets to find out what truly happened to her sister and who is involved. She must be careful as it leads her into dangerous situations. No woman is safe, and everybody is a suspect. What happens to them all will be all the more shocking with each revelation. Their fate is intertwined with one another. Nothing will stop Bethany’s quest for the truth. After all, these violent delights have violent ends.”
Published by Fulton Books, Samantha Maise’s book is the first entry in the author’s “The Dangerous Finds” mystery series, offering a poignant exploration of love in its many forms—be it romantic, familial, or the love that drives one to seek justice. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Deadly Love” promises to keep readers on the edge of their seats, questioning every character and unraveling the intricate tapestry of secrets that lie beneath the surface.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Deadly Love” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
